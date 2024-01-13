Shōta Imanaga pays tribute to Ben Zobrist, 2016 World Series team celebrated at Cubs Convention

Left-handed pitcher Shōta Imanaga endeared himself to Cubs fans at his press conference Friday by not only singing — in english — ‘Go Cubs Go,’ but by also paying homage to one of the more popular Cubs players in Ben Zobrist by wanting to wear Zobrist’s No. 18 jersey.

Zobrist said Imanaga contacted him through his agency [Octagon], and that he hopes he brings the next championship to Chicago.

“It’s very cool for me to have a guy like that honor me; coming from an honor culture — the Japanese culture — that means a lot,” Zobrist said in his press conference session Saturday.

Some members of that 2016 World Series team returned to Chicago to celebrate the group during a panel at the 2024 Cubs Convention on Saturday.

Relief pitcher Pedro Strop, catcher Miguel Montero, Zobrist, and starting pitcher Kyle Hendricks walked onto the stage for a panel discussion hosted by Hall of Fame broadcaster Pat Hughes.

“It’s beautiful to be able to come back and be a part of Cubs nation,” Zobrist said. “To be recognized as one of the guys that helped the team win the World Series in ‘16 is something that I’ll always get a chance to enjoy.”

It’s been nearly eight years since that team won the elusive, curse-breaking World Series. Though they may not be in constant communication, the memories they created last forever.

Throughout the 40-minute panel, the players reminisced about the rain delay during the World Series, bullpen dances and the nerves going through their bodies at various points of the epic clash against Cleveland.

Montero was very joyful, telling jokes about how he “didn’t want to screw up” when he entered Game 7. That Cubs team will always hold a spot in the hearts of Cubs fans for breaking the curse.

“I played a lot of time with the Diamondbacks [nine years], and I played for a short time with the Cubs [three years],” Montero said. “I feel like I’ve played pretty much my whole career with the Cubs, and it’s not even as close as when I played with the Diamondbacks. It’s just different emotions with teams, especially to win here, so it makes it a little bit more special.”

Hendricks is the last remaining member of the 2016 team after former manager David Ross’ firing. Hendricks said he enjoyed seeing his former teammates, whether it was at the Cubs Convention or Wrigley Field. He also said it’s beneficial to the 2024 group to see that much-lauded and celebrated team.

“It just brings back those memories again, and we’ll always be bonded and have that group,” Hendricks said. “It’s cool for all the other guys to see, and that’s what we talk about moving forward, that ‘It’s what the next group’s going to be, that we’re going to have that bond together.’”

As spring training approaches, Hendricks admitted it’s weird to celebrate the past while simultaneously looking toward the 2024 season.

“It’s definitely a little bizarre, but that’s what you play for,” Hendricks said. “At the end of the day, it’s a blessing to be here still and see all these guys coming back to these reunions. “It’s a little bit weird trying to focus on the group we have here now and where we’re trying to go and win, but also, it’s you have to look back on what you accomplished.”