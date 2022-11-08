Preckwinkle, Yarbrough hold strong leads over Republican challengers

Two of the most powerful women in Cook County Democratic politics — Toni Preckwinkle and Karen Yarbrough — held strong leads over their two GOP challengers, Bob Fioretti and Tony Peraica, over an hour after polls closed.

The early results showed Preckwinkle leading in the race for Cook County Board president against Fioretti, a former Chicago alderman, and Libertarian Thea Tsatsos by a wide margin — 66% to 31% and 3%, with 51.3% precincts reporting.

If Preckwinkle wins her fourth term as Cook County Board president, it sets the stage for her holding that office longer than anyone except George W. Dunne, the party stalwart who served nearly 22 years.

The Hyde Park Democrat faced a repeated foe in Fioretti, who has run six campaigns in seven years for four different offices. He challenged Preckwinkle for her seat four years ago — although this time he did so as a Republican.

Fioretti had centered his campaign on Preckwinkle’s record on crime and criticized her use of federal COVID-19 relief funds.

“I feel good, no matter the outcome tonight,” Fioretti said as the results came in. “This is a question of fiscal responsibility and making sure we back our law enforcement and keeping our communities safe.”

Preckwinkle oversaw a surge in violence in the wake of the pandemic, an issue felt across the country, but Fioretti said the incumbent’s move to depopulate jails “put the county in danger.”

Preckwinkle defended her position on crime, saying it’s a “local responsibility” and she hopes crime will begin to trend downward as the pandemic wanes. She also touted the way the county targeted funding for social safety net programs that she says will better deter crime.

One such program is the Promise Guaranteed Income Pilot, which will provide $500 a month for two years to 3,250 residents whose household income is at or below 250% of the poverty level.

Democrat Yarbrough also held a comfortable lead against Republican Peraica and Libertarian Joseph Schreiner for Cook County clerk — 69% to 29% and 2%, with 51.3% of precincts reporting. A spokeswoman for Yarbrough said she spent the day visiting polling locations rather than having a campaign party.

County Clerk Karen Yarbrough at a news conference in June 2022. Brian Rich/Sun-Times file

Both Fioretti and Peraica shared a campaign party at the Billy Goat Tavern, 1535 W. Madison St., which was relatively empty early in the evening. There was little evidence of a party — no signs or music playing — but seven TVs tuned to local news coverage of the general elections.

Just over a dozen supporters showed up shortly before the polls closed with some sporting hats proclaiming “Fire Pritzker” and pro-Trump “MAGA” hats.

If Yarbrough wins, it will not only make her the first African American and first woman to serve as Cook County clerk but also the first African American and woman to win re-election.

The Maywood Democrat has centered her campaign on her work modernizing the voting process in the elections unit by acquiring new touch screen equipment and introducing a new voter registration and election management system.

She also added a cybersecurity division that protects the clerk’s networks, machinery, software and data.

But Peraica said the incumbent has done little to improve the voting experience.

“I’m glad the campaign is at an end and voters had a choice, that’s the most important thing,” Peraica said. “Whatever the results are, I’m at peace with it.”

Democrats were also in comfortable positions in several other county races.

Incumbent Cook County Sheriff Democrat Tom Dart held a strong lead over challengers Republican Lupe Aguirre and Libertarian Brad Sandefur — 72% to 25% and 3%, with 51.3% of precincts reporting.

Democrat Maria Pappas also held a lead in the race for Cook County treasurer, with 51.3% of precincts reporting, against Republican Peter Kopsaftis and Libertarian Michael Murphy. Pappas held 73% to Kopsaftis’ 25% and Murphy’s 2%.

Democrat Fritz Kaegi also was leading Libertarian challenger Nico Tsatsoulis in the Cook County assessors race, 81% to 19%, with 51.3% of precincts reporting.

