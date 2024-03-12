Bernie Sanders endorses Graciela Guzmán in heated NW Side state Senate race

Complete coverage of the local and national primary and general election, including results, analysis and voter resources to keep Chicago voters informed.

U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders has taken a side in a hotly contested Northwest Side Illinois Senate Democratic primary race that has largely boiled down to a contest over which candidate is the most progressive.

The independent Vermont senator and longtime progressive superstar on Tuesday endorsed Chicago Teachers Union organizer Graciela Guzmán, who is vying for the seat that state Sen. Natalie Toro was appointed to last year in the 20th District, which spans the Logan Square, Avondale and Irving Park neighborhoods.

"Graciela will stand up to the political and economic establishment, fight for housing justice, and serve as a fierce ally of the working class,” Sanders said in a statement. “From fighting for health care as a human right, to demanding that the wealthy pay their fair share, Graciela has the courage to challenge the status quo. I hope that the people of Illinois' 20th District will join me in supporting her."

Guzmán is also up against self-funded physician and farmer David Nayak, as well as Geary Yonker, a longtime community activist in a district widely considered one of the farthest left-leaning in the state.

Guzmán called Sanders’ nod “a clear signal to 20th District voters about who the true and proven progressive champion is in this race,” she said in a statement. “I look forward to joining Sen. Sanders and progressives in Illinois and across the country as we fight for health care for all, affordable housing, increased community investment and more.”

The March 19 primary marks a grudge match between the incumbent Toro and Guzmán after last summer’s appointment process to replace Cristina Pacione-Zayas, who gave up the Senate seat to join Mayor Brandon Johnson’s administration. Guzmán was Pacione-Zayas’ chief of staff.

Graciela Guzmán (left), a Chicago Teachers Union organizer who is challenging state Sen. Natalie Toro (right) in the March Democratic primary election. Pat Nabong and Mitchell Armentrout/Sun-Times

Toro won the appointment thanks largely to the weighted vote of Cook County Circuit Court Clerk and 33rd Ward committeeperson Iris Martinez, who held the 20th District seat for 17 years before stepping down in favor of the county office.

Guzmán’s campaign has tried to paint Toro as too conservative for the district, in part due to her ties to Martinez, a moderate Democrat who backed Paul Vallas in last year’s Chicago mayoral runoff against Johnson. Toro’s mother and aunt work in the clerk’s office.

Toro has brushed aside those criticisms and defended her progressive bona fides.

“I’m a single Latina teacher living in Logan Square. You couldn’t make a better progressive in a lab,” Toro previously told the Sun-Times. “I’ve fought for expanding protective orders, insurance coverage for fertility, tax deductions for renters. I don’t know what isn’t progressive about any of that.”

Toro’s campaign has collected more than $2 million, most of that coming from campaign funds controlled by Illinois Senate President Don Harmon, D-Oak Park. Guzmán has amassed more than half a million dollars, much of that from the CTU and left-leaning allies.

Guzmán has also been endorsed by Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle, as well as City Council Progressive Caucus members including Alds. Rossana Rodríguez Sánchez (33rd), Carlos Ramirez Rosa (35th) and Matt Martin (47th).

Toro has the backing of Alds. Felix Cardona Jr. (31st), Scott Waguespack (32nd) and Gilbert Villegas (36th).

