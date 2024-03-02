The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Saturday, March 2, 2024

Race Preview

An in depth look at the major races in the 2024 Illinois primary election.

The Cook County Board of Review located at the Cook County Building in downtown Chicago, Monday, July 12, 2021. Commissioner Larry Rogers, Jr.’s challenger in the March 19 primary is backed by Assessor Fritz Kaegi.
Race Preview
Cook County tax appeal official Larry Rogers’ biggest primary challenge? Conflict of interest accusations
Rogers’ half brother, attorney Frederic Everly, specializes in tax appeals, and Rogers’ aides have facilitated property tax breaks for some of Everly’s clients, according to documents obtained by WBEZ.
By Dan Mihalopoulos | WBEZ
 
Democratic incumbent Cook County Circuit Court Clerk Iris Martinez (left) faces a challenge from her own party in the March 19 primary from Mariyana Spyropoulos.
Race Preview
Democratic Party politics loom large over the fight for Cook County Circuit Court clerk
Incumbent Iris Martinez took on her own party and won four years ago. Now, she faces another tough fight from her own party for reelection.
By Kristen Schorsch | WBEZ Chicago
 
Latest Stories
White Sox’ Michael Kopech in good place heading into 2024 season
Back in red, Fire ignite nostalgia and new hopes in home opener
Sky front office maintains developing a new practice facility is a ‘priority’
Chicago outdoors: Dog toys, sandhill regulars, bowhunting turkeys
Fire’s Men in Red finally returning in home opener