Race Preview
An in depth look at the major races in the 2024 Illinois primary election.
Cook County tax appeal official Larry Rogers’ biggest primary challenge? Conflict of interest accusations
Rogers’ half brother, attorney Frederic Everly, specializes in tax appeals, and Rogers’ aides have facilitated property tax breaks for some of Everly’s clients, according to documents obtained by WBEZ.
Incumbent Iris Martinez took on her own party and won four years ago. Now, she faces another tough fight from her own party for reelection.
