Leslie Jordan, starred as Beverley Leslie on ‘Will & Grace,’ dies at 67

Leslie Jordan, the comedian and actor who rose to fame on the hit TV series “Will & Grace,” has died following a car crash on Monday. He was 67.

According to media reports, Jordan was driving a vehicle that crashed into a wall near a busy Los Angeles intersection. It’s still unclear if Jordan suffered a medical emergency prior to the incident.

Jordan, who more recently appeared on the comedy series “Call Me Kat” and “The Cool Kids,” and appeared in episodes of “American Horror Story,” guest-starred as the socialite frenemy Beverley Leslie on “Will & Grace.” The character turned out to be a worthy adversary who took fiendish delight in tormenting Megan Mullalley’s wealthy widow, Karen Walker. The Chatanooga, Tennessee-born Leslie nearly always entered a scene on the show with his signature exaggerated, Southern drawl-infused greeting, “Well, well, well.” The role won Leslie an Emmy Award for outstanding guest actor.

He also released a gospel album called “Company’s Comin’” featuring Dolly Parton, Chris Stapleton and others in 2021, and published two books: “How Y’all Doing?: Misadventures and Mischief from a Life Well Lived” in 2021 and “My Trip Down the Red Carpet” in 2008.

In an interview with The Associated Press last year, Leslie divulged his way of dealing with the success that show business afforded him by adhering to a promise he made himself when he turned 60: “At six o’clock, the curtain goes down. TV and movies, see, that’s my job. I have other things that I do besides that.”