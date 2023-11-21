NBC-5’s Evrod Cassimy using his musical voice to help CHA families celebrate Christmas

Evrod Cassimy’s voice may be measured, authoritative or pointedly inflective — the required tools for any broadcast journalist — but his range transcends anchor desks and live stand-ups around town.

He has, well, pipes, really.

Cassimy, 39, a relatively new face on Chicago’s TV news scene, is also a singer who has performed as an opening act for notables such as Patti LaBelle, En Vogue and Boyz II Men.

The journalist just celebrated his one-year anniversary at NBC-5 Chicago, where he works as a reporter and weekend anchor, and spent the previous decade as a newscaster in Detroit, where a few of his original tunes got radio play, and several concerts benefitting a local high school led to out-of-the-blue calls from reps of the legendary performers.

Cassimy, who classifies music as a hobby, is again putting his pipes to good use — this time for a charitable cause in Chicago.

He’s releasing a Christmas song he wrote titled “Please Come Home for Christmas” on streaming platforms that will be available for purchase starting Nov. 24, with all proceeds going to the Chicago Housing Authority to help families celebrate the holiday.

“I wanted the money to go to residents for their Christmas needs, like food and gifts,” he said.

Cassimy came up with the idea after taking part in a Mother’s Day panel discussion with CHA residents who talked about their struggles to find community, love and support when times get tough.

“I knew I wanted to do something for them,” he said during a recent chat. “A lot of them are working multiple jobs and just want to be together with all their loved ones. So the theme for the song was family and needing help and not wanting to be alone, but sometimes feeling alone.”

The tune (sharing a title with the Charles Brown classic also recorded by the Eagles) begins: “I’m tired of being disappointed at Christmas. Santa won’t you please articulate why I ain’t get nothing on Christmas Day. I just want one thing at Christmas, I don’t think I’m asking too much, I’m not being disingenuous. ... I just want my family, so please, please come home for Christmas, I don’t need no gifts, no mistletoe, I just want the ones I love the most.”

In 2018, Cassimy started his own record label, Everything Evrod Entertainment. He’s released three studio albums and raised more than $100,000 to benefit inner city high school students.

Cassimy grew up in Rockford singing in his family’s church and attended Columbia College Chicago.

“Returning to Chicago has been incredible. One of the first live shots I did was on Thanksgiving Day last year right outside my old college dorm where the [city’s] parade was stepping off,” he said.

Cassimy, the son of two educators, is married and has two sons, ages 6 and 11, and a daughter who’s 2.

“Singing is what I love. I don’t do it for accolades or recognition. I do this for fun. I’ve never thought about it as a career. I’ve always been a nosy person. Journalism is it for me,” said Cassimy, who lives on the North Side.

That being said, he’s open to new musical opportunities and has been building his credentials in Chicago.

He sang the national anthem at a Chicago Sky game and is slated to sing the song at a DePaul University men’s basketball game in March.

“My music is from the heart. A mix of pop, R&B and gospel, experiences I’ve gone through. I write my own melodies and lyrics,” he said, adding that he doesn’t play the instruments that accompany him (but he does have a background in piano and saxophone).

“I always have ideas for lyrics and songs in my mind,” he said.

One of his most memorable moments in news and music happened in 2013 when Aretha Franklin’s publicist called Cassimy, who’d been lobbying for an interview, and said the legendary songstress agreed to chat.

“I was shocked,” recalled Cassimy. “Aretha lived in Detroit and was familiar with me as a news anchor and over time we became close friends.”

Franklin invited Cassimy to recording sessions. He attended her funeral in 2018.

“I still have the last text messages we shared,” he said.

Cassimy said his favorite Christmas song is ‘Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas.’

And he’s a Cubs fan, but has love for the White Sox and jumped on an L train when he was in college at Columbia to take part in the festivities outside U.S. Cellular Field when the Sox won the World Series.

