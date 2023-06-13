The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, June 13, 2023
Fancy a ‘night dive?’ Shedd offering free after-hours admission this month

The program is offered free Illinois residents on Tuesdays and Thursdays.

By  Stefano Esposito
   
A beluga whale swimming at the Shedd Aquarium.

Want to check out the beluga whales at the Shedd after hours — for free? The aquarium is offering an after-hours program on Tuesdays and Thursdays through June 27.

Shedd Aquarium/Brenna Hernandez

It might not be quite as thrilling as, say, swimming with whale sharks off the coast of Madagascar at midnight — but it’s as good a nighttime marine experience as you’re likely to get in Chicago.

Beginning this week, and lasting through June 27, the Shedd Aquarium is offering free admission to Illinois residents from 5 to 9 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays. The last entry is at 7 p.m. Non-residents can come, too, but will be required to pay for admission. For pricing, go to www.sheddaquarium.org/plan-a-visit/plan-ahead-pricing.

It’s the first time the Shedd has offered its longstanding Illinois Resident Free Day program after hours.

The Shedd is calling the offering “Night Dives.” That doesn’t mean you’ll get to swim with the belugas or the Pacific white-sided dolphins. But the free admission includes the option to view an “animal spotlight” at 5:30 p.m. or 6:30 p.m. in the Abbott Oceanarium, as well as the opportunity to visit the Stingray Touch exhibit — weather permitting.

To register for the free tickets, go to www.sheddaquarium.org/plan-a-visit. Reservations are required. Visitors must have a valid Illinois ID when they arrived at the Shedd.

