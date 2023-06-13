Fancy a ‘night dive?’ Shedd offering free after-hours admission this month

It might not be quite as thrilling as, say, swimming with whale sharks off the coast of Madagascar at midnight — but it’s as good a nighttime marine experience as you’re likely to get in Chicago.

Beginning this week, and lasting through June 27, the Shedd Aquarium is offering free admission to Illinois residents from 5 to 9 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays. The last entry is at 7 p.m. Non-residents can come, too, but will be required to pay for admission. For pricing, go to www.sheddaquarium.org/plan-a-visit/plan-ahead-pricing.

It’s the first time the Shedd has offered its longstanding Illinois Resident Free Day program after hours.

The Shedd is calling the offering “Night Dives.” That doesn’t mean you’ll get to swim with the belugas or the Pacific white-sided dolphins. But the free admission includes the option to view an “animal spotlight” at 5:30 p.m. or 6:30 p.m. in the Abbott Oceanarium, as well as the opportunity to visit the Stingray Touch exhibit — weather permitting.

To register for the free tickets, go to www.sheddaquarium.org/plan-a-visit. Reservations are required. Visitors must have a valid Illinois ID when they arrived at the Shedd.