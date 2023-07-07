The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, July 7, 2023
Entertainment and Culture Honoring Black History News

Chosen Few DJs’ ‘family reunion style’ house music festival returns to Jackson Park on Saturday

The festival began in 1990 by the Chosen Few DJs, a group of house music pioneers from Chicago. After a rise in mainstream popularity in recent years, the event is back to show that house music never left its birthplace.

By  Mariah Rush
   
SHARE Chosen Few DJs’ ‘family reunion style’ house music festival returns to Jackson Park on Saturday
Chosen Few DJs Picnic &amp; Festival in Jackson Park on July 7, 2018.

Chosen Few DJs Picnic & Festival in Jackson Park on July 7, 2018.

Kathy Chaney/Sun-Times file photo

Lamika Obichere isn’t familiar with the Chosen Few house music festival’s headliners, but she’s excited to come from south suburban Country Club Hills to join Saturday’s celebration. She’s heard great things about it from others and is packing sandwiches to enjoy with a group of family members. 

“I know people that go every year faithfully,” she said. “The house music is what gives it that family vibe. ... it just puts everybody in this family reunion mode and mindset.”

House music will return Saturday to Jackson Park for the Chosen Few DJs Picnic and Festival. The annual family reunion-style festival has been celebrating culture, rich musical history and community since 1990. Along with newcomers like Obichere, many attendees come back every year to spend time indulging in good music with folks who share in the joy.

The festival was started by the Chosen Few DJs, a group of South Siders at the forefront of DJing and house music. 

House music, which has seen a mainstream boost from artists like Drake and Beyonce, originated in Chicago and has long been popular among Chicagoans. The style-bending soulful dance music took off in the 1980s with help from the young DJs that became founding members of the Chosen Few DJs. 

These core members — Wayne Williams, Jesse Saunders, Alan King, Tony Hatchett and Andre Hatchett — are house music pioneers and slated to perform Saturday, except Saunders, who was hospitalized in 2022 after suffering a stroke.

Saturday’s 13-hour-long event is predicted to be the largest in its history, with an estimated 40,000 “househeads” coming from around the world.

The picnic’s family and cookout style sets it apart from other festivals. Guests are encouraged to bring their favorite foods, drinks and snacks to dish up while enjoying the array of DJs and guest performers. Grilling, lawn furniture and even tents are welcomed at Jackson Park.

The event will feature local and national talent, as well as some “surprises,” Chosen Few DJ Alan King said.

“There’s surprises every year,” King smiled. “This year will be no exception. Positive surprises, for sure.”

Related

Gospel house music legend BeBe Winans is one of the headliners this year. Planning for the next year’s guests and headliners starts almost as soon as the previous year’s picnic ends, King said.

The original picnic in 1990 sprang from the Hatchett brothers’ idea to use their own family reunion as a get-together for early house music adapters.

“It literally did start as a family reunion,” King remembered. “I think what keeps the event so special is — we’ve grown beyond our wildest proportions, but we’ve managed to maintain that family reunion vibe at the same time.”

King recognizes recent music in the “house music vein,” but he isn’t sure if rising mainstream popularity will impact the event.

“Anything that can expose more people to house music is a great thing,” King said. “We’re definitely feeling that momentum, and we’ll see this year if it’s made any difference in our picnic attendees. It’s definitely a positive thing in my opinion, that it’s bringing more attention and exposing more people — hopefully younger people — to house music.”

Next Up In Entertainment
Britney Spears accidentally slapped herself: No charges filed in Victor Wembanyama incident in Las Vegas
Black cowboy culture in Chicago lives on through South Side riding club
Michael Kopech’s right arm is for throwing, but Sox pitcher’s left arm is for tattoos.
Inspirational Negro Leagues documentary recalls greats who endured hardship but played with passion
Lincoln Park mural has an old school vibe except for the pigeon wearing a hardhat
Dear Abby: Lack of intimacy with ill husband is frustrating me
The Latest
merlin_114490934.jpg
Chicago Sky and WNBA
Olympic gold medalist, member of Sky’s inaugural team Nikki McCray-Penson dies at 51
McCray-Penson was inducted into the Women’s Basketball Hall of Fame in 2012. She played 11 games for the Sky in 2006.
By Annie Costabile
 
Dalen Terry
Sports Saturday
Bulls win in Summer League debut, but a bad night for Dalen Terry
The hope was that Terry was set to make a jump in his game from his rookie campaign - especially on the offensive side of the ball - but hope was on hold after Game 1 of Summer League play.
By Joe Cowley
 
Sneedbeach.JPG
Columnists
Winnetka taking a closer look at billionaire’s planned land swap near beach popular with dog owners
Starting with pet owners’ questions, town officials are questioning whether project is worth projected initial costs.
By Michael Sneed
 
Chicago Cubs’ Dansby Swanson slides safely past Milwaukee Brewers catcher Victor Caratini during the second inning of a baseball game Monday, July 3, 2023, in Milwaukee.
Cubs
Cubs’ Dansby Swanson withdraws from the MLB All-Star Game
Swanson has been dealing with a bruised left heel that has also put his availability against the Yankees this weekend in question.
By Maddie Lee
 
merlin_114496664.jpg
Crime
Dozens of immigrants moved from police station where officers are being investigated for alleged sexual misconduct
The Civilian Office of Police Accountability said it learned of the alleged misconduct Thursday and notified the police department’s bureau of internal affairs, which formally opened an investigation.
By Tom SchubaMichael Loria, and 1 more
 