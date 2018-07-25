What’s in store at 29Rooms Chicago: Photo Gallery

Singer Demi Lovato collaborated with Refinery29 to make an airbrush tattoo room where people can get some of her famous tattoos signifying strength and resilience. Originally created for 29Rooms New York, you can check it out this weekend at 29Rooms Chicago. | Erin Brown/Sun-Times

Chicago’s West Loop is the place to be this weekend for 29Rooms Chicago, a “fun house-style celebration of creativity” featuring 29 artists’ and visionaries’ curated “rooms.” The event’s theme, “Turn It Into Art,” “celebrates the transformative power of creativity, and explores how art can alter mindsets, shift perception, and create powerful change,” according to the event’s official announcement.

Here’s a look at what you can expect to experience through Sunday:

