Chicago’s West Loop is the place to be this weekend for 29Rooms Chicago, a “fun house-style celebration of creativity” featuring 29 artists’ and visionaries’ curated “rooms.” The event’s theme, “Turn It Into Art,” “celebrates the transformative power of creativity, and explores how art can alter mindsets, shift perception, and create powerful change,” according to the event’s official announcement.

Here’s a look at what you can expect to experience through Sunday:

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

RELATED

29Rooms Chicago an artistic feast for the senses
29Rooms creativity phenomenon headed to Chicago

The Women's March collaborated with Refinery29 for their room called "Hear Our Voice," where people can write letters to their representatives and view other women's rights inspired artwork. | Erin Brown/Sun-Times

The Women’s March collaborated with Refinery29 for its room called “Hear Our Voice,” where people can write letters to their representatives and view other women’s rights inspired artwork. Experience it this weekend at 29Rooms Chicago. | Erin Brown/Sun-Times

 