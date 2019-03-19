Chance the Rapper, Jay-Z, Santana among lineup for Woodstock 50th anniversary

Carlos Santana performs during the second day of the "Vive Latino" music festival in Mexico City on March 17, 2019. The legendary musicmaker, one of the acts featured at Woodstock in 1969, will return this year for the Woodstock 50th anniversary concert weekend. | ALFREDO ESTRELLA/AFP/Getty Images

The 50th anniversary of Woodstock will be celebrated this year with a three-day music festival and arts fair featuring headliners Chance the Rapper, Jay-Z, Santana, Miley Cyrus and Imagine Dragons, among others, it was officially announced Tuesday night.

Woodstock 50 will take place almost to the date of the iconic 1969 festival held in upstate New York, which attracted more than 400,000 music fans. It’s being held in Watkins Glen, New York, about 150 miles from the original festival’s site, and billed as “three days of peace, love and music.”

Here’s the three-day lineup for this summer’s festival, featuring more than 80 performances spanning rock, hip-hop and pop:

Friday, Aug. 16: The Killers, Miley Cyrus, Robert Plant, The Lumineers, The Raconteurs, Nathaniel Rateliff and The Night Sweats, John Fogerty, Run The Jewels, The Head and The Heart, Maggie Rogers, Michael Franti & Spearhead, Bishop Briggs, Anderson East, Akon, John Sebastian, Princess Nokia, Grandson, Fever 333, Larkin Poe, Dorothy, Flora Cash, Brian Cadd, Ninet Tayeb.

Saturday Aug. 17: Chance The Rapper, Dead & Company, The Black Keys, Sturgill Simpson, Greta Van Fleet, Portugal. The Man, Leon Bridges, Gary Clark Jr., Edward Sharpe and the Magnetic Zeros, Dawes, Margo Price, Nahko And Medicine For The People, India.Arie, Jade Bird, Rival Sons, Emily King, Soccer Mommy, SiR, Taylor Bennett, Amy Helm, Country Joe McDonald, Courtney Hadwin, Pearl, John-Robert, IAMDDB.

Sunday, Aug. 18: Jay-Z, Imagine Dragons, Halsey, Cage the Elephant, Brandi Carlile, Janelle Monáe, Young the Giant, Courtney Barnett, Common, Vince Staples, Judah and The Lion, Earl Sweatshirt, Boygenius, Reignwolf, The Zombies, Pussy Riot, Cherry Glazerr, Leven Kali, The Marcus King Band, Victory, Hollis Brown, John Craigie, Amigo The Devil, Liz Brasher.

More acts will be announced at a later date.

According to Michael Lang, one of the organizers of the 1969 festival and this year’s anniversary weekend, Woodstock 50 will also include “highly curated neighborhoods that celebrate unique experiences in all the arts – including emerging talent, specialty food offerings, workshops and crafts – as well as a dedicated ‘Kidstock’ area.”

Tickets will go on sale on April 22.

For complete information, visit woodstock.com