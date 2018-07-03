Curtain Call — Theater previews, openings July 6-12, 2018

Stacy Keach as Ernest Hemingway during the 2017 run of Jim McGrath's one-man show, "Pamplona," at the Goodman Theatre. Keach returns July 10, 2018, with the production, which was canceled last year due to a health scare affecting the actor.| Liz Lauren

“Cat on a Hot Tin Roof”: Tennessee Williams’ sultry family drama about marriage, family and skeletons in the closet; directed by Marcia Milgrom Dodge. Now in previews, opens July 12; to Aug. 26. Drury Lane Theatre, 100 Drury Ln., Oakbrook Terrace, $43-$58; drurylanetheatre.com

“The Csardas Princess”: Emmerich Kalman’s operetta about the unlikely love affair between an aspiring young singer from the provinces and the scion of a wealthy Viennese family; directed by Gerald Frantzen. Opens July 7; to July 22. Folks Operetta at Stage 773, 1225 W. Belmont, $25-$40; folksoperetta.org

“Pamplona”: Stacy Keach portrays Ernest Hemingway in Jim McGrath’s one-man play; directed by Robert Falls. Previews begin July 10, opens July 15; to Aug. 19. Goodman Theatre, 170 N. Dearborn, $25-$70; goodmantheatre.org

“SHREW’D!’: Set in a 1930s Chicago jazz club, this new musical is a modern take on Shakespeare’s “The Taming of the Shrew.” Previews begin July 11, opens July 14; to Aug. 19. First Folio Theatre at Mayslake Peabody Estate, 31st and Illinois Rt. 83, Oak Brook, $34, $44; firstfolio.org

“Two Gentlemen of Verona”: Shakespeare’s comedy about loyalty, friendship and whether friendship trumps love. Opens July 7; to Aug. 26. Midsommer Flight at various parks around Chicago, Free; midsommerflight.com

“Victims of Duty”: Much of the team from Red Orchid’s 1995 production, including Michael Shannon and Guy Van Swearingen, returns for this staging of Eugene Ionesco’s absurd classic; directed by Shira Piven. Previews begin July 11, opens July 14; to Aug. 5. A Red Orchid Theatre, 1531 N. Wells. Tickets, $50; visit aredorchidtheatre.org