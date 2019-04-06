Horoscope for Sunday, April 7, 2019

Moon Alert We have the “all clear” today to shop and do business. The moon is in Taurus.

Aries (March 21-April 19) This is an excellent day for research, especially something to do with your earnings or perhaps a possession that you own. You might choose to work alone or behind the scenes but you will definitely want practical results for your efforts. You will be thrifty and wise.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) Today the moon is in your sign dancing with stern Saturn, which is a strong hit of realism for you. You will be concerned with how things are and how they work. Do not hesitate to take the advice of someone else who has more experience. Why not?

Gemini (May 21-June 20) Discussions with bosses and parents will be practical today and, because of this, theses talks will yield results. In their eyes, you appear sensible, practical and reliable. (Do nothing to dissuade them of this notion.) This is a good day to ask for permission or approval from any authority figure.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) This is a fabulous day to study because you have concentration, focus and the patience necessary to crack those books. If there’s something you want to learn, get down to it. You might encounter someone older and more experienced or a guru-like figure or a teacher. Learn whatever you can.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) This will be a productive day if you deal with red-tape details regarding wills, inheritances, taxes, debt and anything to do with shared property. You’re in the right frame of mind to do this sort of thing, which on other days you might avoid like the plague. Get busy!

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) You are in a relatively serious frame of mind today, which is why you’re up for practical discussions with partners and close friends. Now is the time to address things like the division of labor. Who takes out the garbage? Or perhaps you want to discuss how to share expenses?

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) You will be productive today because not only are you in the mood to work, you’re also in the mood to be orderly and practical. Whatever you do, you will do with care and precision, and you won’t avoid routine tasks or overlook details. You’re up for it!

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) All accomplishments requires practice and honing one’s technique whether you are training for physical athletics, playing arpeggios on the piano or plucking scales on a guitar. This is the perfect day to perfect your technique and do what is necessary to improve your skills.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) This is perfect day to tackle home repairs and fix what needs to be done. Likewise, family discussions will be serious and oriented to practical matters either regarding your physical living space or the dynamics of your family.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) This is a good day for serious thinking and important concerns. You’re ready to deal with practical matters because it’s easy for you to keep your mind at work. Use this time to get better organized and to clarify issues with others.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) You will be financially reserved and cautious today because you don’t want to waste your money. If shopping, you will focus on buying long-lasting, practical items. This is a good day to seek out financial advice from someone older or more experienced.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) This is a great day to do research because you want practical results for your efforts. You’ll be careful in whatever you do and you won’t give up looking for answers and solutions. Your eye is sharp for those little pieces that stand out from the whole.