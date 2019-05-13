Horoscope for Tuesday, May 14, 2019

Moon Alert Avoid shopping or important decisions from noon to 2 p.m. Chicago time. After that, the moon moves from Virgo into Libra.

Aries (March 21-April 19) You’ll be so charming today, in the blink of an eye you’ll get what you want from others. You will be fast-moving and even aggressive, but it will be so smooth, no one will mind. Even you will be amazed at the success of your charms.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) Although you are willing to talk freely to anyone because Mercury is your sign, nevertheless, with the sun hiding in your chart, you prefer to pull strings from behind the scenes. You will still make things happen, but you will do so very quietly.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) This is a marvelous day to schmooze with others because you enjoy the company of others and, likewise, they want you at their table. This means you can influence and gather people of like minds to do your bidding. Ideas?

Cancer (June 21-July 22) Parents, bosses and VIPs are impressed with you today because you are charming, diplomatic and capable. You are in the right place, at the right time, saying the right thing, to the right person. In fact, someone in a position of authority might be attracted to you.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) Travel for pleasure will please you today. If you can’t travel, at least do something different. Shake up your routine! Visit an ethnic restaurant, go for a drive, explore new parts of your world so that you will feel stimulated! You want to learn something new and exciting.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) With the exception of the Moon Alert restrictions above, this is a good day for financial matters regarding shared property, inheritances, wills and insurance. Whatever transpires will likely favor you, which means you’ll be laughing all the way to the bank.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) This is the last day that your ruler, fair Venus, will be opposite your sign, paving the way for smooth relations with partners and close friends because it’s easy to create a proper balance between yourself and others. If you have difficulties with someone, today is the day to mend broken fences.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) Because others are supportive at work today, this is the day to ask for help, if you need it. It’s also a good day to explore ways to make your workspace look more attractive. Some of you might receive praise from a boss; indeed, a few will receive a raise. (That’s more like it.)

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) This is the perfect day to explore entertaining diversions because you want to have a good time! Relations with children will be upbeat and playful. This is an especially good day for games and sports. Creative activities are also blessed along with romance. Yay me!

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) You will enjoy doing something to make your home look more attractive. Likewise, you will enjoy entertaining at home today or this evening. This favorable domestic influence will also attract opportunities regarding real estate and family gatherings.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) Look around you today because you might be surprised at how attractive your daily world is. Sometimes it’s easy to overlook this if you see it every day. Likewise, you also might see how much affection there is from the people you encounter during the day. How special!

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) This is a good day to make money because you can attract wealth to you. Admittedly, it’s very easy to spend money today as well because you want to buy beautiful things for yourself and loved ones. Oh yes.