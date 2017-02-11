‘Idol’ alum Haley Reinhart speaks her mind on ‘60s-inspired album

Haley Reinhart was clearly born in the wrong era. Her raspy soul voice, her boho-mod style, her hippie spirit and her undying commitment to freedom of expression are all the founding tenets of the late 1960s, decades before her time. The 27-year-old singer — originally born in Wheeling, Illinois, has made no secret of her love affair with the decade — originally winning hearts with time-warp appearances on the tenth season of “American Idol” in 2011, including her hair-raising performance of The Animal’s 1964 gem “House of the Rising Sun.”

On her latest album, “What’s That Sound?” (a follow-up to 2016’s pop-leaning “Better” release) Reinhart further explores that classic musical territory with 11 cover songs (plus 3 originals), which highlight her gritty/saucy vocals on tracks like Jefferson Airplane’s “White Rabbit,” the Boxtops’ “The Letter” and Nancy Sinatra’s “These Boots Are Made for Walkin’.”

HALEY REINHART

When: 7 p.m. November 5

Where: Lincoln Hall, 2424 N. Lincoln

Tickets: $28 in advance

Info: lh-st.com

“I’m wearing my go-go boots right now,” she says, during a recent phone chat from her newfound home in Los Angeles where she’s holed up getting ready for a tour that heads to Lincoln Hall Nov. 5. (Reinhart was most recently in Chicago for a court appearance stemming from an altercation with a bouncer at a Palatine bar over the summer that led to charges. The singer plead not guilty to charges of misdemeanor battery. The topic was off limits for our interview).

“[This new album] is such a great excuse to be able to wear what I’ve always wanted to; it’s totally an expression of self. I think that’s why that era has always connected with me,” she continues. “I love the free-spirited nature of people and how they came together, and I want to continue to show others how relevant those times — the ‘60s — are to today’s world and how we can also continue to come together through all the current chaos and turn it into a beautiful transformation.”

Reinhart was first given a crash course in the peace and love movement from her parents, Patti and Harry, whose band Midnight has performed similar ‘60s and ‘70s covers in gigs around the Chicago area where they still live. “They were always taking me to different festivals and gigs of theirs [including a tattoo convention where the younger Reinhart first sang backup in the group at just nine years old]. That left an impression on me, and these songs became a soundtrack of my life,” says Reinhart, who repaid the favor by having her parents contribute backing vocals and guitar on “What’s That Sound?” She also used much of her father’s personal vintage instrument collection to get an authentic sound palette.

Reinhart recorded the album at the gilded Sunset Sound studios in Hollywood, where The Doors and Janis Joplin once laid foot, and mixed it at the equally groundbreaking studio The Village where she worked with lauded engineer Bill Schnee on songs like the single “Baby It’s You.” Once upon a time Schnee laid the groundwork on an original version with the rock band Smith.

“I felt very honored to be in those spaces, and be taken in and welcomed,” Reinhart says, still gushing over receiving rave reviews recently from The Zombies for her take on “Time of the Season,” recorded with fellow “Idol” alum Casey Abrams, alongside whom she still frequently works.

Covers have long been Reinhart’s forte, of course on “Idol,” but also with her work with contemporary jazz ensemble Postmodern Jukebox and that unassuming rendition of Elvis’ “Can’t Help Falling In Love,” used in an Extra gum commercial in 2015 (it ended up earning Reinhart a certified gold stamp).

But, she cautions, “I don’t want people to think that I’m simply a covers artist,” which is why she pushed for three originals on “What’s That Sound?”

Her new label, Concord Records, gave her the ability to take control, granting her the title of co-producer. “I had about four deals on the table earlier this year, but I decided to go with Concord because they are my dream label and so artist friendly. They let me take the reins and do what I wanted.”

That rebellious reputation is one Reinhart has had since the days of “Idol” where week after week she held to her conviction about creative decisions. With the new reboot of the reality competition show slated to start airing on ABC in early 2018, Reinhart has nothing but good will for the show.

“Everything I learned I took with me and what they said I took to heart,” she admits, “especially continuing to let my instincts lead the way and following my heart.”

Selena Fragassi is a local freelance writer.