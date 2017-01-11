‘Longmire’ actress accuses Jeremy Piven of ‘predatory behavior’

Actor Jeremy Piven faces new accusations via social media about alleged inappropriate behavior toward women.

This time it’s actress Cassidy Freeman, who took to Instagram earlier Wednesday to accuse Piven of “predatory behavior.”

The allegation comes in the wake of those made by actress Ariane Bellamar who used her Twitter account Monday to accuse the former “Entourage” star of alleged sexual harassment.

In her post, Freeman stated in part:

…The TRUTH is I know you. I know what you did and attempted to do to me when I was far too young. THAT I know. And you know it too. Unless there were so many of us, that you can’t remember. Predatory behavior is a chronic way for you to seek power. Do you feel powerful? With your lawyers and your networks and your die hard man-fans who call your victims bimbos? Or do you know, in your rotten gut, that you will have to lie for the rest of your life?”

Freeman currently stars on the Netflix-streamed drama “Longmire.”

Piven issued a statement Tuesday denying Bellamar’s accusations: “I unequivocally deny the appalling allegations being peddled about me. It did not happen,” Piven said. “It takes a great deal of courage for victims to come forward with their histories, and my hope is that the allegations about me that didn’t happen do not detract from stories that should be heard.”

Piven currently stars in the CBS drama “Wisdom of the Crowd.”