Paul McCartney tells fans: Don’t be like me and eat too much

In this Monday, July 10, 2017 file photo, Sir Paul McCartney performs at Amalie Arena in Tampa, Fla. Most hosts would be quite happy to have Paul McCartney come to a shindig. Paul McCartney’s Christmas message to his fans around the world: Don’t be like me and eat and drink too much. The 76-year-old former Beatle tweeted his lighthearted holiday wishes Tuesday, Dec. 25, 2018 illustrated with photos from his younger days. | AP Photo/Scott Audette, file

LONDON — Paul McCartney’s Christmas message to his fans around the world: Don’t be like me and eat and drink too much.

The 76-year-old former Beatle tweeted his lighthearted holiday wishes Tuesday illustrated with photos from his younger days.

He says “don’t eat and drink too much! I know I will, but that’s no excuse for you” before wishing everyone a good holiday.

He says “I hope you enjoy all your presents and I hope you remember the true meaning of Christmas, which is love and peace and being good to each other.”

McCartney briefly reunited with Beatles drummer Ringo Starr at a London concert last week.