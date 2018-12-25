Paul McCartney tells fans: Don’t be like me and eat too much
In this Monday, July 10, 2017 file photo, Sir Paul McCartney performs at Amalie Arena in Tampa, Fla. Most hosts would be quite happy to have Paul McCartney come to a shindig. Paul McCartney’s Christmas message to his fans around the world: Don’t be like me and eat and drink too much. The 76-year-old former Beatle tweeted his lighthearted holiday wishes Tuesday, Dec. 25, 2018 illustrated with photos from his younger days. | AP Photo/Scott Audette, file
