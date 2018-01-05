Photos: Blues legends Buddy Guy, Bobby Rush in concert for special cause

Buddy Guy performs at the opening night, a benefit for PCaBlue, a charitable organization founded to raise awareness about prostate cancer, at Buddy Guy's Legends, Thursday night, Jan. 4, 2018. | Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Buddy Guy opened his Chicago January residency at his Legends club Thursday night with a lineup that boasted his longtime friend and blues icon Bobby Rush. The two have shared the bill at many a festival or special event over the decades, but this night the duo were on a mission — to raise awareness for prostate cancer. A benefit for the charitable organization PCaBlue, the evening was the latest in a line of shows Guy and Rush began hosting last year to spread the word about the illness.

The night’s openers included Wayne Baker Brooks (son of the late, great Chicago blues artist Lonnie Brooks) and blues guitarist Jimmy Vivino (of Jimmy Vivino and The Basic Cable Band from “Conan”).

Here’s a look at some of the moments from Thursday night’s gig.