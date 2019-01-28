Ringo Starr & All Starr Band to headline two nights at Ravinia

All you need is peace and love.

That’s been Ringo Starr’s mantra for the past decade if not his entire music career. The former Beatle is bringing his 30th anniversary All Starr Band tour to the Ravinia Festival in Highland Park for concerts on Aug. 3 and 4 it was announced Monday. The shows are a double-bill with The Beach Boys.

In addition, Ringo is heralding his annual July 7 birthday celebration by encouraging everyone around the world to post #peacelove on social media throughout that date. The tradition began in 2008 at Chicago’s Hard Rock Cafe.

The 2019 All Starr Band features Toto guitarist Steve Lukather, Santana and Journey keyboardist Gregg Rolie, David Lee Roth drummer Gregg Bissonette, Average White Band co-founder Hamish Stuart, Men at Work frontman Colin Hay, and popular singer and instrumentalist Warren Ham.

“My dream has always been, and still is, to play great music with great musicians — and I’ve been blessed to have so many incredible ones in my All Starr Bands,” Ringo said via statement. “We can’t wait to get out there and share the joy with you – every show is always such a wonderful Peace & Love fest between us and our audiences.”

Tickets will be available to Ravinia donors beginning March 19. General on-sale date will be announced at a later time.