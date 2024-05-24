The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, May 24, 2024
Cicada Watch 2024 Chicago Suburban Chicago

Cicadas bring the noise to the Chicago area as chorus of buzzing begins

The buzzing coming from the cicadas is expected to get louder as more insects emerge from the ground.

By  Mary Norkol
   
SHARE Cicadas bring the noise to the Chicago area as chorus of buzzing begins
Several cicadas perched on foliage in Aurora, Ill. Wednesday afternoon, May 22, 2024.

After 17 years underground, the periodical cicadas have emerged in northern Illinois and their telltale chorus of buzzing has begun in some parts of the Chicago area.

Brian Ernst/Sun-Times

For the first time in more than 200 years, two different groups of periodic cicadas will emerge at the same time. We have the latest buzz and updates.

Love ‘em or hate ‘em, you won’t be able to ignore the cicadas’ chorus this summer.

After 17 years underground, the periodical cicadas have emerged in northern Illinois and their telltale chorus of buzzing has begun in some parts of the Chicago area.

At the Morton Arboretum in Lisle, the cicadas haven’t emerged at their peak levels yet and aren’t as widespread as they will be later in the season, but some buzzing has begun, according to Stephanie Adams, plant health care leader. Depending on the exact location, the peak emergence is expected sometime in the next few weeks.

When will I hear the noise?

While the cicadas that have emerged in recent weeks differ from the annual cicadas that come each summer, Adams said, they carry a similar tune.

“The sound outside reminds me of the end of summer ... when you hear the nice buzzing,” she said. “There’s a couple different sounds: there’s different chirping and buzzing, [and] there’s fluctuations of pitch and intonation in them. It does fluctuate throughout the course of the day.”

Often a marker of dusk on long summer days, the buzzing of the annual cicadas, or “dogday” cicadas, typically stretches through the late afternoon and evening, but periodical cicadas will buzz during the day when the weather is warmest, said Tom Tiddens, supervisor of plant health care at the Chicago Botanic Garden in Glencoe. The annual cicadas are also not quite as loud as the periodical cicadas are expected to be.

One of hundreds of periodical cicadas, which have emerged in the Chicago area for the first time in 17 years, crawls on a tree Friday at the Morton Arboretum.

One of hundreds of periodical cicadas, which have emerged in the Chicago area for the first time in 17 years, crawls on a tree Friday at the Morton Arboretum.

Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

The Chicago area began seeing its first periodical cicadas early last week, and the peak emergence hasn’t happened yet, and isn’t expected for at least another week depending on the exact location. The noise will continue to grow as more cicadas come up from underground, then will taper off near the end of their cycle aboveground, Tiddens said.

“We’re just starting to hear some of that, as the days go on it’s going to get a little bit louder,” Tiddens said. “Warmer sunny days will drive them to be more active, more noisy. Cloudy day will be a little bit less [noisy].”

Where will I hear the cicada chorus?

Cicadas congregate around trees that are ideal hosts to lay their eggs, so they’re mostly found in wooded areas. Forest preserves, parks and other wooded spots will likely be where cicadas will be the loudest in the area this season.

It’s rare to find the insects within Chicago city limits because so many trees have been cut down in the last century and cicadas don’t travel more than a half-mile from where they emerge, Jim Louderman, collections assistant at the Field Museum’s Gantz Family Collection Center, told the Chicago Sun-Times.

“Because almost all of Chicago proper has been cut in the last 100 years, there’s really only a few pockets in the city where they’ll sing,” he said.

Edison Park, Montrose Point Bird Sanctuary and some older city parks with older trees could see some of the emergence, he said.

Stephanie Adams, plant health care leader at the Morton Arboretum, holds periodical cicadas, which have emerged in the Chicago area for the first time in 17 years, Friday afternoon.

Stephanie Adams, plant health care leader at the Morton Arboretum, holds periodical cicadas, which have emerged in the Chicago area for the first time in 17 years, Friday afternoon.

Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

Why do cicadas buzz?

Male cicadas, which “sing” to attract females during the mating process, have a drum-like organ underneath their wings, called a thimble, Louderman said. Females don’t make any noise outside of a slight clicking.

Within the 17-year brood of cicadas, there are three species in northern Illinois. Each species rubs the segments of the organ together at a different rate to produce a different tone in order to attract mates of their own species, Louderman said.

Male cicadas of a particular species will gather around a specific tree, then sing together to create a “chorus,” Adams said. The females will then follow them to that tree, and choose their mates.

“It’s a mating call, just like birds,” Adams said.

How loud will it be? What does it sound like?

The noise level will depend on location, temperature and how many cicadas are around, experts said.

When it’s warm and sunny and the noise is at its loudest, the buzzing can surpass 100 decibels. At the lower end, the cicadas will be around 85 decibels, Louderman said.

The noise level is comparable to a lawnmower or chainsaw, and it could cause hearing damage, Adams said. She recommends wearing ear plugs if you need to be outside near a mass of cicadas.

“The tone of a lawnmower is similar to a tone of a cicada,” Tiddens said. “I’ve had people tell me they’re out with their lawnmower and they’re attracting cicadas.”

Cicada Watch 2024
cicada watch promo image.png
Find cicada coverage, photos, maps and more here
For the first time in more than 200 years, two different groups of periodic cicadas will emerge at the same time. We have the latest buzz and updates.
 
Close-up of a cicada on a tree trunk as the rest of its brood are blurred in the background.
Cicada Watch 2024
As cicadas emerge, nature lovers travel thousands of miles to converge on Illinois
For tourists, Illinois is the place to be for the historic cicada emergence. The 17-year brood in the state’s northern half and the 13-year brood in the southern part are set to converge near Springfield.
By Dorothy Hernandez  and Mary Norkol
 
BlueCicada.jpg
Cicada Watch 2024
'One in a million' blue-eyed cicadas found throughout Chicago area
The extremely rare bugs were found this week in Beverly, Orland Park and Warrenville. One was donated to the Field Museum.
By Mohammad Samra
 
Untitled design (27).png
Cicada Watch 2024
Watching cicadas emerge brought me closer to my own species, 'this brood of humans'
A science reporter shares a rare moment of awe surrounded by strangers gathered to experience the natural phenomenon that occurs every 221 years.
By Lulu Miller
 
cicada-2024-malort-2.jpgThe cicada-infused Malört shots at Noon Whistle Brewing in Lombard sell for $5 each. | Joey Giardiniera
Cicada Watch 2024
Cicada-infused Malört shots are all the buzz at Lombard brewpub
Noon Whistle Brewing’s timely offering is made with the real insects.
By Ambar Colón
 
A periodical cicada flies away from Stephanie Adams, plant healthcare leader at the Morton Arboretum, Friday, May 17, 2024. The periodical cicadas have emerged in the Chicago area for the first time in 17 years. | Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times
La Voz Chicago
¡Un zumbido emocionante! Las cigarras aparecen en Chicago después de 17 años
Se han visto cigarras periódicas de Lisle a Morgan Park. La última vez que las cigarras periódicas se dejaron ver en el norte de Illinois, el iPhone acababa de salir a la venta.
By Mary Norkol  and Cindy Hernandez
 
A periodical cicada flies away from Stephanie Adams, plant healthcare leader at the Morton Arboretum, Friday, May 17, 2024. The periodical cicadas have emerged in the Chicago area for the first time in 17 years. | Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times
Cicada Watch 2024
Buzz thrill! Periodical cicadas emerge in Chicago area after 17 years: 'Nature's creations at their best'
Periodical cicadas have been spotted from Lisle to Morgan Park. The last time the periodical cicadas were visible in northern Illinois, the iPhone was just being brought to market.
By Mary Norkol  and Cindy Hernandez
 
CICADACAKES-051524.jpg
Cicada Watch 2024
Cicada-inspired cakes sweetly celebrate 17-year phenomenon at Highwood bakery
“They’re either really fascinated by cicadas or they want to terrorize someone,” says Bent Fork Bakery owner Liz Bearwald of the customers who’ve been purchasing the treats.
By Mary Norkol
 

Next Up In News
Did the Kane County sheriff's office blow a chance to arrest suspect hours before killing him?
Murder charges filed in slaying of City Winery employee
Man beaten to death during Bronzeville argument
Man, 19, killed in Austin drive-by shooting
1 held after fatal Woodlawn shooting
Episcopal Diocese of Chicago nears agreement to sell Streeterville site to cathedral next door
The Latest
Juan Merchan
Columnists
Mini-Trumps are screaming into their MAGA phones
The effect of these Republican leaders, like House Speaker Mike Johnson and others, is to dramatize their subservience to a political cult when they attacked Judge Juan Merchan.
By Gene Lyons
 
Crime scene tape.
Crime
1 held after fatal Woodlawn shooting
The man, 59, was shot in the abdomen about 4:30 a.m., police said.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
TomNearErnieBankssister1977JewelOsco.jpg
Outdoors
A glass of milk: From gang life to gar, Yale and the cutting edge of biological sciences
Tom Near had the fortune to make a dramatic turn from gang life in the Hamlin Park-Lathrop Homes area to reach the cutting edge of the biological sciences at Yale.
By Dale Bowman
 
CLAY LISTON
Other Views
Muhammad Ali's defeat of Sonny Liston in Lewiston, Maine was a knockout for the ages
The match, on May 25, 1965, was one of the more significant sporting events of the 20th century and resulted in what some call the greatest sports photo of all time. It all happened in a town that last year was the scene of a horrific mass shooting.
By Eldon Ham
 
dear-abby-12880069-e1420416724734-524.jpg
Dear Abby
Dear Abby: Friend ditched me years ago, but his son still asks for money
Student requesting a graduation gift is a stranger, except for being offspring of a former bestie who let the friendship die off.
By Abigail Van Buren
 