GIRLS STATE Doc10 Preview Screening

The Chicago Sun-Times is a media sponsor of the Doc10 Film Festival.

Doc10 Film Festival, powered by CMP, kicks off its 9th year with a preview screening of Sundance favorite GIRLS STATE!

A political coming-of-age story, GIRLS STATE follows young female leaders as they navigate an immersive experiment to build a government from the ground up.

The screening will be followed by a Q+A with directors Jesse Moss and Amanda McBaine, along with a panel discussion with dynamic local politicians State Representative Ann Williams, MWRD Commissioner Precious Brady-Davis, and Chicago Police District council member Ashley Vargas.

Tickets can be purchased here: https://www.doc10.org/tickets

When: Wednesday, March 27 at 7:00 p.m. CT

Where: Gene Siskel Film Center (164 N. State St.)

Admission: $12-$26