Wednesday, May 22, 2024
Man pulled from Chicago river in Loop

He was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, where he was listed in fair condition after the 3:15 a.m. rescue.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
Chicago Fire Department | Sun-Times file photo

A man who police said jumped into the Chicago river was rescued by first responders early Wednesday in the Loop.

Officers from the police marine unit and fire department divers were called to State Street and Wacker Drive about 3:15 a.m. where the 37-year-old was in the river, police said.

The man, who was “combative” was then pulled from the river and taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in fair condition, police said.

No further details were released.

