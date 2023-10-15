The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Sunday, October 15, 2023
Halas Intrigue Sports Bears

Halas Intrigue podcast: Justin Fields goes down and out

After a week of positive outlooks, the Bears lose their game and their quarterback.

By  Sun-Times staff
   
SHARE Halas Intrigue podcast: Justin Fields goes down and out
Bears quarterback Justin Fields walks to the locker room.

Bears quarterback Justin Fields walks to the locker room.

Charles Rex Arbogast/AP

Bears QB Justin Fields hurt his hand in another loss Sunday. So now what? Patrick Finley and Jason Lieser discuss. 

New episodes of “Halas Intrigue” will be published regularly with accompanying stories collected on the podcast’s hub page. You can also listen to “Halas Intrigue” wherever you get your podcasts, including Apple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsLuminarySpotify and Pandora.

Next Up In Chicago Bears
Bears rookie QB Tyson Bagent shows off his moxie — and inexperience
Three takeaways from Bears’ loss to Vikings
Raiders beat Patriots 21-17 behind backup QB Brian Hoyer
Bears’ offensive line in flux as RG Nate Davis injured, C Cody Whitehair pulled
Wow, that was fast: Bears’ season of high expectations disintegrates at 1-5
Bears lose QB Justin Fields, game to Vikings
The Latest
Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown avoids the tackle of Tampa Bay Buccaneers safety Antoine Winfield Jr. on a 27-yard touchdown reception.
NFL
Lions QB Jared Goff throws for 353 yards, 2 TDs in 20-6 win over Buccaneers
The streaking Lions won their fourth straight game following an overtime loss to the Seattle Seahawks and are off to a 5-1 start for the first time since 2011.
By Associated Press
 
Bears quarterback Tyson Bagent looks to pass the ball during the third quarter.
Bears
Bears rookie QB Tyson Bagent shows off his moxie — and inexperience
On his third snap, the Bears’ undrafted rookie quarterback playing for injured Justin Fields lost a fumble on a strip-sack. On his last snap, he was intercepted. But in between, Bagent provided a little intrigue by giving the Bears something it didn’t look like they had — a chance to win.
By Mark Potash
 
Bears running back D’Onta Foreman had 15 carries for 65 yards.
Bears
Three takeaways from Bears’ loss to Vikings
Even with backups carrying the ball, the Bears’ run-game success was similar to that of their previous two games.
By Patrick Finley
 
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Brian Hoyer throws a pass during the second half against the New England Patriots.
NFL
Raiders beat Patriots 21-17 behind backup QB Brian Hoyer
Las Vegas starter Jimmy Garoppolo played the entire first half before being ruled out with a back injury. He completed 14 of 22 passes for 162 yards with a touchdown and interception.
By Associated Press
 
Cody Whitehair stretching before a game.
Bears
Bears’ offensive line in flux as RG Nate Davis injured, C Cody Whitehair pulled
Next week against the Raiders could’ve been the first time the Bears played their intended starting five, but that now looks questionable.
By Jason Lieser
 