Friday, October 27, 2023
Halas Intrigue Sports Bears

Halas Intrigue podcast: Bears, Tyson Bagent go prime time

The rookie quarterback will make his second start on “Sunday Night Football” against the Chargers.

By  Sun-Times staff
   
Bears quarterback Tyson Bagent celebrates during a preseason game against the Bills.

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Patrick Finley and Jason Lieser break down what Tyson Bagent should expect in his second career start, Sunday night against the Chargers.

New episodes of “Halas Intrigue” will be published regularly with accompanying stories collected on the podcast’s hub page. You can also listen to “Halas Intrigue” wherever you get your podcasts, including Apple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsLuminarySpotify and Pandora.

