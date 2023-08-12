Halas Intrigue, Episode 291: Quick work by Justin Fields

Patrick Finley and Mark Potash break down Justin Fields’ two passing touchdowns and more from the Bears’ 23-17 win against the Titans at Soldier Field.
New episodes of “Halas Intrigue” will be published regularly with accompanying stories collected on the podcast’s hub page. You can also listen to “Halas Intrigue” wherever you get your podcasts, including Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Luminary, Spotify and Stitcher.
The Latest
Stroman has been on the IL with inflammation in his hip since the beginning of the month.
“When you increase your skill on your football team, the catch-and-runs get larger and the stat lines look better,” coach Matt Eberflus said.
It’s hard to tell what’s real and what’s not in a preseason game, but Gordon’s big hits, rookie cornerback Tyrique Stevenson’s resilience and rookie defensive tackle Zacch Pickens’ impact (a sack and fumble recovery) looked legit in a 23-17 victory over the Titans.
Head coach Matt Eberflus called DeMarcus Walker, Jaquan-Brisker and Tremaine Edmunds day-to-day and said the Bears were “hopeful” they could participate in joint practices against the Colts this week.
The last thing Velus Jones could afford to do Saturday was fumble. He did just that.