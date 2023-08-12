The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Saturday, August 12, 2023
Halas Intrigue Sports Bears

Halas Intrigue, Episode 291: Quick work by Justin Fields

It was a short but sweet day for Fields in the preseason opener vs. the Titans.

By  Sun-Times staff
   
SHARE Halas Intrigue, Episode 291: Quick work by Justin Fields
Bears quarterback Justin Fields runs off the field after Saturday’s 23-17 win over the Titans.

Bears quarterback Justin Fields runs off the field after Saturday’s 23-17 win over the Titans.

Owen Ziliak/Sun-Times

Patrick Finley and Mark Potash break down Justin Fields’ two passing touchdowns and more from the Bears’ 23-17 win against the Titans at Soldier Field.

New episodes of “Halas Intrigue” will be published regularly with accompanying stories collected on the podcast’s hub page. You can also listen to “Halas Intrigue” wherever you get your podcasts, including Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Luminary, Spotify and Stitcher.

Next Up In Chicago Bears
Justin Fields’ teammates make his job easier in perfect passing day
Kyler Gordon provides juice for Bears defense
Four Bears defensive starters sit out preseason opener
After another Velus Jones muffed punt, Bears vow to focus on fundamentals
Colts QB Anthony Richardson struggles and Bills safety Damar Hamlin returns to action
Bears-Titans: QB Justin Fields throws 2 TDs on perfect passing day
The Latest
Cubs right-hander Marcus Stroman has one more bullpen scheduled before he’s eligible to be activated from the 15-day IL.
Cubs
Cubs targeting Wednesday for Marcus Stroman’s return from the IL
Stroman has been on the IL with inflammation in his hip since the beginning of the month.
By Maddie Lee
 
BEARS_081323_0019.jpg
Bears
Justin Fields’ teammates make his job easier in perfect passing day
“When you increase your skill on your football team, the catch-and-runs get larger and the stat lines look better,” coach Matt Eberflus said.
By Patrick Finley
 
Bears defensive back Tyrique Stevenson tackles Tennessee Titans running back Tyjae Spears.
Bears
Kyler Gordon provides juice for Bears defense
It’s hard to tell what’s real and what’s not in a preseason game, but Gordon’s big hits, rookie cornerback Tyrique Stevenson’s resilience and rookie defensive tackle Zacch Pickens’ impact (a sack and fumble recovery) looked legit in a 23-17 victory over the Titans.
By Mark Potash
 
Bears linebacker Tremaine Edmunds signs autographs before the preseason opener against the Tennessee Titans on Saturday.
Bears
Four Bears defensive starters sit out preseason opener
Head coach Matt Eberflus called DeMarcus Walker, Jaquan-Brisker and Tremaine Edmunds day-to-day and said the Bears were “hopeful” they could participate in joint practices against the Colts this week.
By Patrick Finley
 
Bears wide receiver Velus Jones Jr. walks back to the line of scrimmage in the preseason opener against the Tennessee Titans on Saturday.
Bears
After another Velus Jones muffed punt, Bears vow to focus on fundamentals
The last thing Velus Jones could afford to do Saturday was fumble. He did just that.
By Patrick Finley
 