Sunday, August 20, 2023
Halas Intrigue Sports Bears

Halas Intrigue, Episode 293: A new No. 2?

Has Tyson Bagent made himself a serious candidate to back up Justin Fields?

By  Sun-Times staff
   
Bears quarterback Tyson Bagent dives in for a touchdown during Saturday’s preseason game against the Colts.

Zach Bolinger/AP

Patrick Finley and Mark Potash debate whether the Bears would actually consider sitting backup QB PJ Walker after another preseason stinker, this time against the Colts.

New episodes of “Halas Intrigue” will be published regularly with accompanying stories collected on the podcast’s hub page. You can also listen to “Halas Intrigue” wherever you get your podcasts, including Apple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsLuminarySpotify and Stitcher.

