Wednesday, August 23, 2023
Halas Intrigue Sports Bears

Halas Intrigue, Episode 294: Mongo gets in

Bears great Steve McMichael has almost certainly locked up a spot in Canton.

By  Sun-Times staff
   
Bears great Steve McMichael has almost certainly locked up a spot in the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Sun-Times file photo

Patrick Finley and Mark Potash break down the news of Steve McMichael advancing in his quest for the Pro Football Hall of Fame. They also address the Bears’ rash of injuries.

New episodes of “Halas Intrigue” will be published regularly with accompanying stories collected on the podcast’s hub page. You can also listen to “Halas Intrigue” wherever you get your podcasts, including Apple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsLuminarySpotify and Stitcher.

