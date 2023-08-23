Halas Intrigue, Episode 294: Mongo gets in

Patrick Finley and Mark Potash break down the news of Steve McMichael advancing in his quest for the Pro Football Hall of Fame. They also address the Bears’ rash of injuries.
The Latest
Todo Para Todos, an independent shelter in Pilsen, is set to close on Sept. 3, due to staffing and insurance-related reasons. They’re aiming to house 80 remaining residents by then.
Good news is rare and precious amid McMichael’s decline, and the Hall of Fame senior committee nominating him for a final vote in February gave him and the people around him a boost.
A Jones Brothers concert at Wrigley, a new ‘Little Shop of Horrors” and a Frankie Knuckles festival are among the entertainment highlights of the week ahead.
Just as fired vice president Ken Williams and general manager Rick Hahn were carrying their belongings out the door Wednesday at Guaranteed Rate Field, Tony La Russa was making a — we won’t call it triumphant — return.
If the Bears play it safe as expected and keep Fields on the sidelines against the Bills on Saturday, the starting offense will go into the regular season opener with seven snaps in the preseason. “I think we’re in a good place” offensive coordinator Luke Getsy said.