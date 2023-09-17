The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Sunday, September 17, 2023
Halas Intrigue Sports Bears

Halas Intrigue podcast: Bears sinking fast

Sunday’s loss to Tampa Bay has the Bears falling deeper in a hole.

By  Sun-Times staff
   
SHARE Halas Intrigue podcast: Bears sinking fast
Bears quarterback Justin Fields is sacked by Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Joe Tryon-Shoyinka.

Bears quarterback Justin Fields is sacked by Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Joe Tryon-Shoyinka.

Scott Audette/AP

Patrick Finley and Jason Lieser break down yet another Bears loss — this time, on a screen pass-turned-pick-six.

New episodes of “Halas Intrigue” will be published regularly with accompanying stories collected on the podcast’s hub page. You can also listen to “Halas Intrigue” wherever you get your podcasts, including Apple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsLuminarySpotify and Stitcher.

Next Up In Chicago Bears
Three takeaways from the Bears’ loss to the Buccaneers
A screen? Really? Bears go with their ‘gut’ and fail
Welcome, rookie: Mike Evans teaches Bears CB Tyrique Stevenson some hard lessons
In a sad loss, the Bears answer the question, ‘What’s the worst that could happen?’
Bears WR Chase Claypool takes ‘step in right direction’ vs. Buccaneers after turbulent week
Illinois football is an ugly mess … and still good enough to win the Big Ten West
The Latest
Chicago Cubs relief pitcher Hayden Wesneski takes a line drive off his body on an infield single hit by Arizona Diamondbacks’ Emmanuel Rivera during the 13th inning of a baseball game Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023, in Phoenix.
Cubs
Cubs’ long relievers, off days, help bullpen weather 13-inning game
Notes: Manager David Ross doesn’t think third baseman Nick Madrigal will avoid the injured list.
By Maddie Lee
 
Sky interim head coach Emre Vatansever calls out to players during the first half of Game 2 against the Aces.
Chicago Sky and WNBA
Sky coaching search tops offseason priorities
The team also has two of their starters, Courtney Williams and Alanna Smith, set to become free agents and four others hitting the market as reserved or restricted free agents.
By Annie Costabile
 
Martin Misiak (right) with Ethan Del Mastro.
Blackhawks
Blackhawks prospect Martin Misiak shows off versatility as globetrotting continues
Misiak was impressive during this weekend’s prospect tournament, demonstrating his array of skills and ability to play both center and wing. As he heads to another new team — the OHL’s Erie Otters — this season, his development seems to be on the right track.
By Ben Pope
 
Aces forward A’ja Wilson takes a shot over Sky forward Alanna Smith during the first half of Sunday’s playoff game. The Aces eliminated the Sky from the postseason.
Chicago Sky and WNBA
Sky eliminated from playoffs after reigning champion Aces complete two-game sweep
Kahleah Copper finished with 25 points, 10 rebounds and three assists. A’ja Wilson broke the Aces franchise postseason scoring record, previously set by coach Becky Hammon (35), finishing with 38 points, 16 rebounds and four blocks.
By Annie Costabile
 
Chicago Bears v Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Bears
Three takeaways from the Bears’ loss to the Buccaneers
Breaking down Baker Mayfield’s passer rating, Cairo Santos’ field goals and the Bears becoming big underdogs Sunday:
By Patrick Finley
 