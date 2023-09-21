The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, September 21, 2023
Halas Intrigue podcast: What a week

A frustrated quarterback, an assistant coach’s resignation and an 0-2 record as they prepare to face the Super Bowl champion Chiefs has made for a rough few days for the Bears.

By  Sun-Times staff
   
Bears general manager Ryan Poles chats with offensive coordinator Luke Getsy.

Patrick Finley and Jason Lieser break down a week of upheaval at Halas Hall.

New episodes of “Halas Intrigue” will be published regularly with accompanying stories collected on the podcast’s hub page. You can also listen to “Halas Intrigue” wherever you get your podcasts, including Apple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsLuminarySpotify and Stitcher.

Climate activists attend a rally to end fossil fuels, in New York, Sunday, Sept. 17, 2023. (AP Photo/Bryan Woolston)
Letters to the Editor
Fossil fuel divestment is a step Illinois pension funds must take
Climate change is already affecting the very air we breathe and the people and places that we love. That’s why it is time for the state to take further action to combat the climate crisis.
By Letters to the Editor
 
Cook County State’s Attorney Kim Foxx and law enforcement officials listen as Rabbi Baruch Hertz speaks during a press conference at Congregation B’nei Ruven, 6350 N. Whipple St. in West Rogers Park, about hate crime charges filed against a man accused of spray-painting yellow swastikas on a synagogue and on the grounds of a Jewish high school on the North Side, Tuesday afternoon, Feb. 1, 2022. | Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times
Other Views
Making the city’s hate crimes ordinance stronger is long overdue
Statistics show hate crimes in Chicago are at a nearly 30-year high. The proposed “Chi vs. Hate” ordinance will allow the city to report and track non-criminal hate incidents that are often precursors to hate crimes.
By Debra Silverstein
 
Bret Harte Elementary School students erupt model volcanoes as part of the Museum of Science and Industry’s 90th anniversary on Sept. 21, 2023.
News
Budding scientists set off 90 model volcanoes at Museum of Science and Industry
Ninety elementary school students participated in a celebration of the museum’s 90th anniversary while learning about Pompeii.
By Isabel Funk
 
Afghan refugees stand by their tents made from discarded plastic bags and old clothes at Jalozai refugee camp in 2001 near Peshawar, Pakistan.
Call them by their name: ‘refugee camps’
The city’s plan to house 2,000 immigrants in “base camps” might be both a bad idea and the only option.
By Neil Steinberg
 
Crime
Person found shot to death in Auburn Gresham
The male is the eighteenth person to be killed in Auburn Gresham this year, according to data kept by the Sun-Times. The neighborhood recorded 28 murders at this point last year.
By Sun-Times Wire
 