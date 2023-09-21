Halas Intrigue podcast: What a week
A frustrated quarterback, an assistant coach’s resignation and an 0-2 record as they prepare to face the Super Bowl champion Chiefs has made for a rough few days for the Bears.
Patrick Finley and Jason Lieser break down a week of upheaval at Halas Hall.
New episodes of "Halas Intrigue" will be published regularly with accompanying stories collected on the podcast's hub page.
