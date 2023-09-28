The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Halas Intrigue podcast: The Bottom-Feeder Bowl

Bears? Broncos? This will be ugly.

The Bears are still searching for their first win this season.

Jason Lieser and Patrick Finley debate the Bears’ yuckfest against the Broncos and ask what can be fixed after three long weeks at Halas Hall.

New episodes of “Halas Intrigue” will be published regularly with accompanying stories collected on the podcast’s hub page. You can also listen to “Halas Intrigue” wherever you get your podcasts, including Apple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsLuminarySpotify and Stitcher.

Next Up In Chicago Bears
Luke Getsy preaching patience to a fan base that has none left
Bears predictions: Sunday vs. Broncos
Losers of 13 straight, Bears insist ‘1 win would change a lot’
Bears’ Tremaine Edmunds, T.J. Edwards in a whole new world
Bears’ Yannick Ngakoue vows to ‘keep scratching and clawing’
What’s left to say? Bears QB Justin Fields keeps it brief after 0-3 start
