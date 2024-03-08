The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, March 8, 2024
High School Basketball

DePaul Prep contains Lathan Sommerville, earns a spot in the Class 3A state title game

The Rams limited Sommerville to 18 points and three rebounds and beat Peoria Richwoods 52-41.

By  Michael O’Brien
   
DePaul Prep's PJ Chambers (22) goes to the basket against Peoria Richwoods' Marlon Herron (22) in the Class 3A semifinals.

DePaul Prep’s PJ Chambers (22) goes to the basket against Peoria Richwoods’ Marlon Herron (22) in the Class 3A semifinals.

Kirsten Stickney/For the Sun-Times

CHAMPAIGN — Peoria Richwoods senior Lathan Sommerville dominated opponents this season, averaging 24.6 points and 12.3 rebounds.

Even Sun-Times Player of the Year Morez Johnson failed to stop the Rutgers recruit in the supersectionals. Sommerville had 32 points and 13 rebounds against Thornton.

Sommerville’s dominance and the Knights’ playoff run ended against DePaul Prep on Friday in the IHSA Class 3A state semifinals at State Farm Center.

The Rams, renowned for their defense, limited Sommerville to 18 points and three rebounds and beat Peoria Richwoods 52-41 to clinch a spot in the state championship game against Catholic League rival Mount Carmel on Saturday.

“They shadowed me the whole time, like a double team or triple team,” Sommerville said. “I wouldn’t say it stopped me but it slowed me down a little bit. That’s the first time I’ve been guarded like that. They didn’t really leave at all. They just stayed the whole entire time.”

Sommerville, a 6-10 Rutgers recruit, was primarily guarded by DePaul Prep senior Jaylan McElroy, who plays much bigger than his 6-7 size, and 6-6 sophomore Rashaun Porter.

“[Sommerville] is a very good player overall,” McElroy said. “He’s really big. Our game plan was to swarm him when he put the ball on the floor, and we executed it pretty well.”

DePaul Prep (34-2) jumped out to a 15-5 lead and never trailed after the first few minutes. Sun-Times All-Area selection PJ Chambers scored 15 points and junior point guard Makai Kvamme added 15 points and six assists.

Kvamme was able to score over Sommerville multiple times.

“I work on those shots a lot training with my day,” Kvamme said. “I knew he was going to be big and that I had to get it on the glass or he was going to block it.”

Richwoods cut DePaul Prep’s lead to 28-26 on Marlon Herron’s jumper with 1:51 left in the third quarter. McElroy responded with a tip basket and a rebound and score to close out the quarter and the game was never close again.

“They had a really good defensive strategy, packed three in the lane,” Richwoods coach William Smith said. “And every time we hit a shot they came back and hit another big one. That was really the difference.”

Senior DaQuan Little scored 10 points for the Knights (29-5), which shot 2 for 13 from three-point range.

DePaul Prep, which won the Class 2A state title last year, hasn’t been challenged in the 3A playoffs yet this season, winning every game by double-digits.

The Rams beat Mount Carmel 41-38 in the conference matchup on Feb. 12.

