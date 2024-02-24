The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, February 26, 2024
Horoscopes

Horoscope for Monday, Feb. 26, 2024

By  Georgia Nicols
   
Georgia_mug.jpg

Georgia Nicols

Moon Alert

Avoid shopping or important decisions from 12:30 to 8 a.m. Chicago time. After that, the moon moves from Virgo into Libra.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

Today the moon is opposite your sign, which happens for 2 1/2 days every month. When this occurs, you have to go more than halfway when dealing with others. Be gracious, accommodating and take the high road. (The view is better.)

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

This can be an industrious day for you if whatever you do involves communications with others. You will be clear about what you want. In fact, you might introduce reforms or improvements to your job or even your health. Because you're so convincing today, people will listen to you.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

This is a wonderful day to schmooze! Not only will you enjoy social outings with others, as well as playful activities with kids and sports events, you will particularly enjoy the arts and the entertainment world. A powerful day, especially for those who work with children.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

This is an excellent day for family discussions or perhaps a one-to-one chat with a female relative. Grab any chance to relax at home among familiar surroundings and enjoy some quiet time by yourself. You might also speak to someone about tidying up loose details related to debt and shared property.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

Get out and socialize with others today! Take short trips. Talk to siblings, relatives and neighbors. You'll be informative and convincing; and in doing so, you might help others in some way. Don't hesitate to share your good ideas. Alternatively, someone might have good advice for you.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

If you're unhappy about your earnings or you're disputing a financial matter, be aware that today is the day to speak up. You might improve your job or get more money. You might even buy something that improves your health. Put your needs first today.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

Today the moon is in your sign, which happens for 2 1/2 days every month; and when this occurs, you feel more emotional and excitable about things. However, you will also have a slight edge of good fortune over all the other signs. Time to play that ace!

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

This is a playful, fun-loving time for you, which is why many of you are socializing or enjoying a vacation. Yay me! Nevertheless, today, you will seek some privacy. You need a little time out to pull your act together before you take it on the road. Catch your breath.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

A discussion with a female friend or a member of a group could be important today. Someone's feedback might be helpful. Or you might discuss future goals or the direction that you want to take in a particular project. Meanwhile, home repairs and family issues are prominent.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

Today you're more public for some reason. For example, some people might know details about your private life because of a situation related to real estate, or where you live, or a medical situation. Whatever the case, be aware of this in case you have to do some damage control.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

Try to do something different today because you want a bit of adventure! Travel if possible. Go someplace you've never been before. Talk to people from other backgrounds or different countries so that you feel you are broadening your experience of the world.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

Communications flow well today, which is why this is an excellent day to have important discussions about shared property, inheritances and anything that you share with someone else. (Including debt.) Establish guidelines and expectations.

If Your Birthday Is Today

Actor Chris Pine (1980) shares your birthday. You have insight and wisdom, which can make you appear detached. However, it also makes you comfortable with yourself in an easygoing way. This is the final year of a nine-year cycle for you, which means it's time to let go of whatever might be holding you back.

