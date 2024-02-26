Horoscope for Tuesday, Feb. 27, 2024

Moon Alert

Caution: Avoid shopping and important decisions after 12 p.m. Chicago time. This moon alert lasts until late tomorrow. The moon is in Libra.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

You might surprise yourself at how willing you are and how far you will go to be heard by others, especially friends and groups. You have the proverbial bee in your bonnet and you intend to make the most of it. This is why groups and friends will listen to you today.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

Your ambition is aroused and nothing will hold you back, in part, because you are confident. But more than that, you are determined. Because you expect success from your efforts, this is very likely what you will get — at least, most of you. Tally ho!

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

This is a fabulous day to travel somewhere or to make travel plans because you are ambitious! You want to do things in a big way. This is also an excellent day to explore opportunities in publishing, medicine, the law or anything to do with higher education and the media. You're PowerPoint on steroids!

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

Discussions about inheritances or anything that you share with someone else, including debt or shared responsibilities, will go well today. People are enthusiastic and willing to entertain big ideas. They are also willing to be generous and forgive small obligations.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

You might attract someone who is bold about going after what they want. (You will have to listen, at the least.) This person, perhaps a friend or even a partner, might encourage you to make an ambitious move that promotes your reputation and good name among your peers. Listen!

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

This is a powerful day related to your work. Your mind is on money issues and ways to boost your earnings. Meanwhile, any effort related to your work will bring you successful results because you're prepared to go all out. Your determination and enthusiasm can't be overlooked.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

This is a wonderful day to schmooze and enjoy social times with others. Take a long lunch. Meet friends for coffee or drinks. Pop in for Happy Hour. Playful times with children and sports events will appeal. You're particularly energetic and competitive today. Oh yes, you want it all!

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

Use your strong energy to make improvements at home because you can do this today. Many of you will also entertain at home or have a group or gathering take place at your home for some reason. Real estate speculation and real estate opportunities look good.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

Today your ruler Jupiter gets a wonderful boost from Mars, which is why you're enthusiastic and raring to go! Expect success in sales, marketing, teaching, acting and running the world in general. Your enthusiasm knows no bounds!

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

You're confident about financial matters today, which makes this a strong day for business and commerce. Whereas you might otherwise be cautious, today you are optimistic and bold! You're willing to take a chance because you smell gold in them thar hills.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

It might be a good idea to get some physical exercise to blow off some steam that might be building up within you. For different reasons, you are enthusiastic and confident today. Not only that, you feel competitive. You won't hesitate to go after what you want.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

This is an upbeat, happy day for you, in part because inwardly, you feel more sure of yourself about something. You have a sense that things are going to turn out well in your future — and you're right.

If Your Birthday Is Today

Actress Joanne Woodward (1930) shares your birthday. You have a magnetic, alluring quality. You are passionate and intense; nevertheless, you appear cool, charming, even detached. This is the first year of a nine-year cycle for you, which means new beginnings and new opportunities will create change in your life. You might become a leader.

