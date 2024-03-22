Horoscope for Friday, March 22, 2024

Moon Alert

After 3 a.m. Chicago time, here are no restrictions to shopping or important decisions. The moon is in Virgo.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

Look for ways to be of service to others, because this will be rewarding for you. You might help someone in a very minor, small way, or you might help someone in a big way, especially related to your work or your job. Possibly, this could have something to do with a pet?

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

Even though you feel a bit withdrawn lately, and you might be disappointed with a friend (especially someone older), treat yourself to a social outing or a little diversion today. Go out for coffee. Contact a friend. Enjoy music, a movie or fun activities with kids.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

Although you've been more social lately, especially with younger people, today you will enjoy relaxing at home or in familiar surroundings. You need some down time to pull your act together before you take it on the road. Take a break.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

Consider this time a second chance for new beginnings (since the new year). You look good to others. You're prepared to talk to bosses and parents about what you want; and today, you're full of ideas! Short trips, errands and schmoozing with others will inspire you.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

Focus on cash flow and money issues at this time. Although you have limitations and restrictions; nevertheless, gifts and favors from others can come your way. Meanwhile, travel plans and ideas to learn something new and expand your world will be gratifying.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

You're empowered today because the moon is in your sign, which gives you a slight advantage over all the other signs. Why not ask the universe for a favor? Travel opportunities and chances to take courses and improve your education continue to benefit you. Can you use them?

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

Take some quiet time for yourself today because it will benefit you. It will also give you the rest you need before this social, fun-loving weekend. Meanwhile, a work-related romance might begin for some of you. You're also keen to get busy with a project because you want to get things done.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

A conversation with someone (probably a female acquaintance) might be meaningful to you today. This person might have suggestions or give you positive feedback about your hopes and dreams for the future. They might help you see new possibilities in your future plans.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

You're high visibility today. People notice you. Perhaps this is because you're socializing and enjoying the company of younger people. You might entertain at home because you're dealing with increased activity where you live. Meanwhile, continue to look for ways to improve your job or get a better job.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

Home and family continue to be a strong focus for you. Family discussions and home repairs are taking place and demand your attention. You'll have no trouble persuading others to agree with your ideas because you are forthright, and yet, charming and diplomatic with everyone.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

Make friends with your bank account so that you know what's happening because debt, shared property and red-tape details are your focus today. Discussions with daily contacts might give you some bright ideas. You might also plan for a fun trip this weekend.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

Be cooperative with others because the Moon is opposite your sign, which means you have to compromise. In other words, be prepared to go along to get along. You are strong with Mars in your sign, but Venus in your sign will sweeten your words.

If Your Birthday Is Today

Actress Reese Witherspoon (1976) shares your birthday. You are frank, open and confident. You share your views with others. You are also honorable and reliable. People know who they're dealing with. This is a year of service, especially service to family. Therefore, take care of yourself because you are a resource. Time for a makeover?

