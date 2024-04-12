Horoscope for Friday, April 12, 2024

Moon Alert

There are no restrictions to shopping or important decisions. The moon is in Gemini.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

TGIF. Today is more laid-back, and you're happy to take some time to relax. Short trips and opportunities to casually socialize with neighbors, siblings and relatives will please you. You might catch up on old news with someone you haven't seen for a while. Have another cup of coffee.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

Your moneymaking ideas are worth consideration, especially if they relate to the arts or finding some kind of hidden treasure. Research into the past might pay off. Meanwhile some of you will purchase something you've been thinking about for a while.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

The moon is in your sign dancing nicely with both the sun and retrograde Mercury. Enjoy conversations with old friends or members of groups you haven't seen for some time. Someone might cause you to rethink your goals. New ideas might put a new spin on something.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

Because people have noticed you more than usual lately, which is not a bad thing because you look good to everyone at this time; nevertheless, today you will welcome some privacy and a chance to kick back and relax. Enjoy time with a boss or someone in authority.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

You will enjoy interacting with friend who is different or from another culture. If you can travel for pleasure, by all means, get a jumpstart on the weekend so you can do something different and grab some adventure. Many of you will visit someplace you have been before.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

You're high visibility today. People notice you. Or perhaps, they know details about your personal life? For some of you, this could relate to the fact that you're dealing with financial matters and making applications related to debt, credit, mortgages, loans and shared property. All that red-tape stuff.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

This is the perfect day for a meaningful discussion with a spouse, partner or close friend, especially about past issues. Or perhaps you'll be talking to an ex-partner about old business? Travel opportunities or something to do with legal or medical matters might intrigue you.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

Although the energy today is more laid-back and relaxed, you might still be in work mode. Perhaps you want to finish old business and tidy things up? Or perhaps a work-related flirtation or romance interests you? This would not be surprising because this is a great year for relationships and getting married for your sign.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

This is the perfect day to relax with friends, romantic interests or children. Take a long lunch. Grab a matinee. Enjoy fun outings, the arts, playful activities with kids and physical sports. It's Friday and you deserve a break.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

Family discussions might take place today, perhaps about redecorating projects or repairs to your home. Because you might be in touch with relatives you haven't seen for a while, these discussions could explore many directions, including health issues.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

This is a lovely day for warm discussions with friends and relatives. It's also a great day for a short trip, or a chance to study, learn and explore new ideas. Some of you will be productive doing creative writing. Very likely, something will happen that makes you appreciate your world.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

Financial discussions or moneymaking ideas might occur today, especially if they're related to home or a family member. Don't push yourself. Give yourself plenty of time to ponder different options especially related to old business or something from the past. With Mars in your sign, you have the energy to do this.

If Your Birthday Is Today

Actress Claire Danes (1979) shares your birthday. You are witty, inquisitive, fun-loving and entertaining. People like to be in your company. Nevertheless, you're a private person. This is a year of service for you, probably service to family. Therefore, take care of yourself because you are a resource. Time for a makeover?

