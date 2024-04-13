Horoscope for Saturday, April 13, 2024

Moon Alert

Avoid shopping or important decisions from 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Chicago time. After that, the moon moves from Gemini into Cancer.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

Initially today, you might have strong feelings of sympathy for a friend, a sibling or a neighbor. Or instead, these same feelings might arise as some kind of confusion and indecisiveness. No worries because once the moon alert is over, focus on home and family.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

Be careful at the beginning of today, especially this morning with respect to shopping or spending money because of the moon alert. After it is over, the pace of your day will accelerate and you will be busy with errands, discussions and learning new things.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

This morning you might have a fuzzy state of mind or spend a lot of time daydreaming or being lost in a fantasy world. Obviously, this is a poor time to make important decisions, especially spending money. After the moon alert is over, pay attention to your cash flow and your possessions.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

Take it easy at the beginning of this day until the moon alert is over. Don't take things too seriously. Go with the flow. After the Moon Alert is over, the Moon will move into your sign, which will give you an advantage over all the other signs. Make use of this!

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

You might feel concerned about a friend or a group and want to help them in some way. However, because there is a moon alert this morning, hold on to your money and postpone important decisions. After it's over, you will have a clearer idea of what to do.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

People might be confused by you this morning. Or perhaps, you will be confused dealing with parents and authority figures? Wait until the moon alert is over before you decide what to do today. At that time, a conversation with a friend could be meaningful to you.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

Feelings of escapism will be strong this morning. You might be drawn to metaphysical or mystical subjects or supernatural phenomena. (Always fascinating.) After the moon alert is over, be aware that you're high visibility and people notice you more than usual.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

At the beginning of the day until midday, the moon alert today is taking place in one of your Money Houses. Therefore, do not spend money, except for food and gas. Postpone important decisions about inheritances, shared property, taxes and debt. Be smart.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

Conversations with partners and close friends might be confusing this morning. You might make assumptions about someone or they might make false assumptions about you. Pay little attention to this. Wait until the moon alert is over to get down to business.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

After the moon alert is over today, the moon will move opposite your sign, which means you will have to compromise and be ready to go more than halfway when dealing with others, especially partners and close friends. It's just what it is. No biggie.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

This morning is a wonderful, creative time for you! It will be easy to think outside of the box during the moon alert because your imagination will run free. Later in the day, you will accomplish more in practical terms.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

This morning is the perfect time to keep a low profile and putter around home in a relaxing way. Don't shop during the moon alert. Ironically, after the moon alert is over, you will enjoy socializing with others and having a good time!

If Your Birthday Is Today

Actress Kelli Giddish (1980) shares your birthday. You're intelligent and have excellent ideas. You're a tireless worker, reformer and problem solver. This is a year of learning and teaching. You might renew your spiritual or religious beliefs. Explore philosophies that give you a better idea of how to get closer to the meaning of your life.

