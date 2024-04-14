Horoscope for Sunday, April 14, 2024

Moon Alert

There are no restrictions to shopping or important decisions. The moon is in Cancer.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

This is a good day to make improvements at home or shove the furniture around in a new arrangement or do something that pleases you. Many of you will have an important discussion with a parent or an older family member. Get stuff done.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

You have a lot of mental energy, which is why it's an excellent day to learn or study with others. You might be involved with a friend or a group, and this involvement leads to new ideas. In fact, you might make some changes to your goals.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

This is an excellent day for some important financial discussions, especially with bosses or parents about how to make an important purchase. Or perhaps a discussion that leads to a new job or a better way of doing your job? You're pumped with ambition today!

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

You will enjoy study, travel or a chance to learn something new because you're keen to expand your experience of the world. Talk to people from other backgrounds. If you can't travel, then explore learning through books and film. Legal and medical matters are likely.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

You're in an excellent position to make important decisions about inheritances and shared property. If you have to defend your ideas or your own best interests, you will do so. Meanwhile, romance with someone different might intrigue you. Hmmm.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

Expect a lively debate with a friend, partner or someone close to you because people are opinionated today, including you. Very likely, you will attract someone with strong opinions to you, which might put you on the defensive. Fortunately, you're someone who has the facts.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

You will accomplish a lot today because you're in the mood to work. (You are someone who likes to have a tidy environment because you're affected by your immediate surroundings.) Furthermore, you have the energy to work hard and get better organized. Ironically, whatever you do will be noticed by others, perhaps even admired. Get busy!

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

This is a great day to practice or hone a technique in sports or the performing arts because you have the energy and patience as well as the endurance to do so. In fact, competitive sports will appeal to you today. Enjoy socializing and fun activities with kids.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

One of the reasons you might be able to make some home improvements is you can see how to get the financial or practical support from other sources to do this. Work hard to make changes for the better at home. Keep in mind that it's important to maintain harmony.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

You have lots of mental energy today, which is why you're keen to learn, teach, sell, market and get things done. You'll enjoy short trips and a chance to talk to others and share your opinions. Nevertheless, be reasonable and ready to compromise if necessary.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

You will work hard to boost your earnings because you're focused and determined. Some of you will use this same energetic focus to shop or make important purchases. If you do buy something, very likely, it will be practical and long-lasting.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

Get as much done as possible because you want to strike while the iron is hot. In other words, you have energy, focus and determination — so why not use it? It's a good day to organize sports and entertaining adventures. You will also be successful in training or teaching children.

If Your Birthday Is Today

Actor Peter Capaldi (1958) shares your birthday. You're a natural leader with excellent communication skills. People respect and listen to you. Good news! This year you will get recognition for your past efforts. Expect a leadership role. You can also expect acknowledgment, praise, a raise, a promotion, awards and kudos. Bravo!

