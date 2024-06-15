Horoscope for Saturday, June 15, 2024

Moon Alert

There are no restrictions to shopping or important decisions. The moon is in Libra.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

Short trips and opportunities to communicate to others will please you because you want to see new places and meet new faces! Nevertheless, loved ones, partners and spouses will be important to you. Be ready to compromise and listen.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

This is a good day to deal with your possessions — caring for them or cleaning or repairing them. You might also have some excellent moneymaking ideas as well. (Someone might ask you to help them or perform a service for them.)

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

Four planets are in your sign now, giving you energy and power! This is an excellent day to shop for wardrobe items for yourself. It’s also a good day to talk to others. People will listen to you because they’re attracted to your confidence and optimism.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

Very likely, you want to do things low-key today. You’ll welcome a chance for some privacy in pleasant surroundings. Relax with a cup of coffee. Put your feet up. Don’t try to do too much. Take time off to replenish yourself.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

This is a popular time for you, which is why you’re enjoying the company of younger, creative people. In fact, their influence might trigger ideas that make you change your future goals? This is why you need to talk to someone today. Seek ways to do this.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

People notice you now because four planets are at the top of your chart, which makes you look attractive, successful and affluent to others. Certainly, this is an advantage you can use. Now is the time to ask for approval or permission or explore opportunities that interest you. (Timing is everything.)

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

This is a wonderful day to travel or explore because whatever you do can expand your horizons or your knowledge of the world in a delightful way. New love with someone “different” might begin. Accept every chance to learn or take courses. Things will go your way today!

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

This is a private day for you, which is why you’ll enjoy moments of solitude if you can swing this. (Not always easy to do.) You might also want to catch up on loose ends regarding red-tape issues with shared property, taxes, debt and inheritances.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

Partnerships and close friendships are a strong focus for you now. In fact, with Jupiter opposite your sign, you will encounter people who want to help you in various ways. It’s also a good time to explore the help of experts and professionals A conversation with a friend, perhaps a female acquaintance, could be significant for you today.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

In a curious way, today you’re noticed more than usual; in fact, some people will know personal details about your private life. (Do be aware of this in case you have to do some damage control.) Meanwhile this is a productive day for you because you’re motivated and energetic to get things done.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

This is the perfect day to schmooze and enjoy the company of others, especially younger people or children. Accept invitations to socialize with others. Enjoy sports events, the arts, movies, museums and sharing good times with friends. This is a great day to have fun as well as learn something new.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

Give yourself permission to relax at home. Admittedly, you might be involved with domestic matters that requires attention like home repairs or entertaining at home. Either way, your focus today will be on your personal life and family issues.

If Your Birthday Is Today

Actress Courteney Cox (1964) shares your birthday. You are charming and seductive, hence, popular with friends, coworkers and family. The truth is you have a genuine interest in others, which flatters them. This is a slower-paced year. Take time to rest and rejuvenate yourself. Concentrate on your needs and people who have your back.

