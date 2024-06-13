Horoscope for Thursday, June 13, 2024

Moon Alert

There are no restrictions to shopping or important decisions. The moon is in Virgo.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

This might be a challenging day dealing with coworkers, customers and issues related to your job. Likewise, with respect to your health, you might have problems with your teeth or aching joints. No fun! Fortunately, your communication skills are excellent.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

Dealing with children might be a challenge. You might have increased responsibilities with them or demanding issues. Likewise, romance might be difficult. In fact, most social situations will feel awkward or stiff because it’s hard to go with the flow.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

Be patient with family members, especially authority figures or older family members. In fact, this is a challenging day talking to anyone who is older, more experienced or in a position of influence. Don’t ask for permission or approval. Wait for another day.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

It’s easy to fall into worry mode, which is something I do myself. But worry is primarily a habit. And remember what Mark Twain said, “I’ve had a lot of worries in my life, most of which never happened.” Admittedly, today is a bit of a dour day. It happens.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

Money worries might be a problem. You might feel a financial squeeze, as so many of us do. You might be concerned about payments or covering some particular costs. Perhaps the hoped-for help from another source is disappointing?

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

Today the moon is in your sign at odds with stern Saturn. This can make you feel lonely, isolated and cut off from others. In fact, you might send out signals unconsciously to people that you want to be left alone. (A misunderstanding.) Don’t worry because this too, shall pass. It’s a fleeting influence.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

You are the most sociable sign in the zodiac and today will be a challenging day for you because you feel a bit isolated and cut off from others. You might not be aware that you are unconsciously contributing to this situation. Nevertheless, if you can learn something new, this will please you.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

A friend might disappoint you today. This can happen - no question. It does not mean you have to end the friendship. Or perhaps, you’re disappointed with a member of a group and because of this you feel unappreciated or ignored. It’s easy for this kind of misunderstanding occur today.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

Relations with parents and authority figures are dicey today. No matter what you do to try to please someone — their response will be, “Talk to the hand.” Wait until tomorrow afternoon or later to ask for permission or approval because today is a difficult day. Timing is everything.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

Steer clear of controversial topics because conversations will be challenging. Likewise, if you reach out to people from other cultures or different countries, you might feel misunderstood or that you’re getting the cold shoulder. The fact is communications are difficult today.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

This is a poor day for important discussions about how to divide or share something, perhaps like an inheritance or something to do with jointly held property. Even discussions about taxes, debt and credit will be challenging. Postpone these for another day.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

Relations with those who are close to you might be difficult because you might unconsciously send out signals to others declaring that you don’t want to be bothered. They might assume you want to be left alone. Meanwhile, you feel that you’re being ignored! Things look worse than they are today. Relax.

If Your Birthday Is Today

Actor Chris Evans (1981) shares your birthday. You have a wild streak. You live according to your own rules and you don’t like routine. This year is the final year of a nine-year cycle for you, which means you’re completing things. Take an inventory of your life. Focus on being compassionate, loving and giving.

