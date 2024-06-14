Horoscope for Friday, June 14, 2024

Moon Alert

Avoid shopping or making important decisions from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. Chicago time. After that, the moon moves from Virgo into Libra.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

This afternoon is a happy ending to a challenging week. Make plans to socialize with partners and close friends. You might be introduced to someone who is different or perhaps from another country or a different culture. If so, be open to learning something new from this person.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

It’s been a difficult week but the tide turns. In fact, by this afternoon, you feel happy and upbeat! Work-related travel will please some of you. Others will be interested in groups, conferences and meetings, which will be informative and enjoyable.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

This morning your focus is on home and family; however, later in the day - you want to socialize! Accept invitations to party. Enjoy sports events, fun outings and playful activities with children. This afternoon feels like a relief - sunny skies after the storm.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

Your attempts to communicate to others this morning might be difficult. Fortunately, this afternoon, family matters will be reassuring and a welcome respite from this week’s challenges. Enjoy family gatherings, or enjoy relaxing at home among familiar surroundings. Your call.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

By this afternoon, your optimism has returned! “All hail!” Enjoy the company of friends as well as groups and organizations. A meaningful discussion with someone will be reassuring and important to you. You might learn something valuable.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

Bide your time and wait until today’s moon alert is over. Once the moon has changed signs, this is a fortunate financial day for you. Therefore, you might see ways to boost your income or find a better-paying job or perhaps make money on the side. It could be anything. Ka-ching!

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

After the moon has moved into your sign this afternoon, this day will be quite glorious for you. No doubt, you will meet people and situations that are informative and educational. You might also have an opportunity to travel or make travel plans with others. Something will expand your day in a positive way!

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

Later this afternoon, you stand to benefit from the wealth and resources of others, which means favors and goodies can come your way. Don’t ask for anything during the moon alert. However, after the moon alert, you might make profitable plans behind the scenes.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

As this day wears on, it becomes very popular for you, especially later in the afternoon. This means you’ll enjoy meeting new faces and seeing new places. In particular, group activities or your interactions with a convention or a conference will be positive.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

After the moon alert is over, you make a fabulous impression on everyone! Because of this, you can ask for something. Very likely, if you approach bosses and people in authority, they will open doors for you. (We like!) Try it.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

Later in the afternoon, you might be excited by travel plans, or you might have an opportunity to travel because something will happen to expand your world. Social occasions will be stimulating and fun. Enjoy the company of others. TGIF!

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

Wait until the moon alert is over, because after that, financial discussions can benefit you. Feel free to ask for a loan or mortgage or borrow something from someone, because you have the upper hand and people will likely do favors for you or be generous to you. Timing is everything!

If Your Birthday Is Today

Actress Pascale Hutton (1979) shares your birthday. You are organized and have a strong desire to take charge of most situations around you. You have the courage of your own convictions and can be an excellent leader. This is a time of new beginnings, adventures and major changes. Prepare for a leadership role this year.

