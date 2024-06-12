Horoscope for Wednesday, June 12, 2024

Moon Alert

After 2 AM EDT today, there are no restrictions to shopping or important decisions. The Moon is in Virgo.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

Today you might be worried about issues, which will reduce your energy. (In the same way that a frown uses more muscles and a smile; worry can take up a lot of energy.) Nevertheless, watch your step today and pay attention to everything you say and do.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

Financial concerns might be on your mind today. (“Why is there always so much month left at the end of the money?”) Nevertheless, your mental faculties are sharp, which means you can figure out what you own and what you owe. Do this because information is powerful.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

Today Mercury is in your sign at odds with stern Saturn, which means it’s a good day for mental work or tasks that require critical thinking. However, in negotiation with others, you might create a negative impression. Don’t be concerned with criticisms. It’s all okay. (This is just one of those days.)

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

Today you might have second thoughts about something or feelings of self-doubt. (We all have these days.) This means that you are dwelling on the negative side of things and taking a dim view. The fact is that things look worse than they actually are. Trust me.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

A conversation with someone, perhaps a friend or a member of a group, might discourage you. You have that feeling that someone is raining on your parade. Perhaps this is the case because people are quick to see flaws today because pessimism is rampant. Go for coffee.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

Your dealings with parents and authority figures will not be successful today because in all likelihood, they won’t give you the permission or approval that you seek. In fact, their response might be, “Talk to the hand.” The thing is - timing is everything. Wait for another day to talk to the boss.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

This might be a good day to take a news fast because the problems of the world can be depressing. However, because your powers of concentration are first rate, this is actually a good day to study something because you will learn a lot, plus you’ll have excellent retention.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

If you have to deal with red-tape issues about taxes, debt, estates, inheritances and shared property, your mind will be sharp today and you won’t overlook details. You can do this. You might find it a bit worrisome or depressing; nevertheless, you will do everything correctly.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

Conversations with those who are close to you might be challenging today because someone is critical. You feel discouraged. The thing is today the vibes in the air are negative. Many people feel discouraged today because negative thinking is everywhere. Fortunately, this too, shall pass.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

Your relations with coworkers might be challenging today because someone is critical of your efforts or how you do things. Perhaps how they speak to you is rude or unfeeling. Whatever happens might make you feel cut off and lonely. Relax -- this is a temporary dark cloud on your horizon.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

You might have increased responsibilities with children today that are onerous. Even social occasions might require effort in terms of organization, expense and travel. Everything seems to be too much effort or more trouble than it’s worth. (This is temporary.)

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

In all the years we’re involved with family, naturally, there are moments when people say things that hurt. It’s human nature. Be forgiving and patient with family members today if the vibes get negative. It’s one of those days.

If Your Birthday Is Today

Actress Georgina Campbell (1992) shares your birthday today. You have a cheerful, positive approach to life and are generous and supportive of others. You support what you value and know what you want. This year you will reap the benefits of your past efforts. You might attain power, leadership, praise, an award - certainly recognition. Bravo!

