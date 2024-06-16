Horoscope for Sunday, June 16, 2024

Moon Alert

Avoid shopping or making important decisions from 11 to 11:45 p.m. PDT. After that, the moon moves from Libra into Scorpio.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

This is a solid day. In fact, relations with partners, spouses, siblings and neighbors will be positive. Having said that, there is an element of confusion that might arise in your daily conversations due to assumptions or being unclear in your expectations. Think before you speak or make promises.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

Financial discussions will go well today. Likewise, you might be pleased with shopping purchases. Nevertheless, be careful about going overboard, especially buying luxurious items. Be smart and keep your receipts — and the box. With fiery Mars in your sign, you have energy to burn!

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

Today the sun is in your sign dancing beautifully with the moon, which bodes well for social occasions, parties, fun activities with kids, sports and life in general. Take time to enjoy yourself! (Caution about going overboard with drugs and booze.) Also, be careful about what you say to authority figures, parents and bosses.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

Be careful in discussions about politics, religion and racial issues because an element of confusion might create dissension. Many discussions will be confused due to assumptions or poor communications. Meanwhile, feelings of escapism are strong! (“I’m outta here!”)

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

A popular day! Enjoy time spent with friends as well as groups, clubs and organizations. Younger, creative people in particular will appeal. However, there might be an element of confusion with a friend. Perhaps a platonic friendship seems flirtatious? Things aren’t clear.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

With a handful of planets at the top of your chart, you make an excellent impression on others today; nevertheless, someone might jump to the wrong conclusions about you, which creates a confusing situation. Think twice before you make any promises to anyone. Stay realistic.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

Grab every chance to travel because you need a change of scenery! You want a vacation or some stimulation or adventure because you need to break free from routine. Even day trip! In discussions with others about politics, religion or serious issues, be careful because confusion is possible. Be clear.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

A mild warning: Today you have a strong focus on financial matters including taxes, debt, inheritances and shared property. However, confusion about discussions in these areas is likely. Do not promise more than you can deliver. Think carefully before you agree to anything.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

A gaggle of planets is directly opposite your sign making you focus on close friendships, partnerships and marriage partners. Discussions will flow well and in general, feelings are upbeat. However, a strong element of confusion exists. You might be misunderstood or you might misunderstand someone else.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

When talking to work colleagues or health care workers or something to do with your pet, be extra clear because misunderstandings are rampant. People are quick to jump to conclusions. (This includes you.) Be clear in all your communications to avoid headaches or mishaps. If in doubt, speak up!

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

This is a tricky day for romance because expectations are high, confusion is possible and this combination practically guarantees disappointment. Remember that unexpressed expectations will create problems because people can’t read your mind. Guard against children’s accidents with liquids, gases and unsafe food.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

A family disappointment, especially regarding practical help or third-party support might occur because of confusion or an incorrect expectation. In discussions about inheritances or financial or practical assistance, be very clear about what you can do and what you expect from others because it’s easy for misunderstandings to take place.

If Your Birthday Is Today

Actress Missy Peregrym (1982) shares your birthday. You’re intelligent and multitalented. You’re adventurous with big plans and yet, you’re also cautious. You’re often current with lifestyle trends. This is a fun-loving year for you! Let your guard down and loosen up a bit! Have fun, but don’t lose sight of your goals.

