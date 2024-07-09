The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, July 9, 2024
Horoscope for Tuesday, July 9, 2024

By Georgia Nicols
   
Moon Alert

Avoid shopping or important decisions until 9:15 a.m. Chicago time. After that, the moon moves from Leo into Virgo.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

It will please you to do something so that you feel you’re better organized and on top of your game. This could be something related to your job or any work that you do. It might also be something related to your health or even taking care of a pet. Make an extra effort today.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

This is a playful, fun-loving day for you. Do something to give yourself a treat. Take time out of your day for a fun lunch, a walk in a park or checking out fun shops and antique stores. Basically, you want to play and relax. Romance is also favored!

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

Home, family and your private life are your priority today. Although you’re focused on earnings, and your relations with siblings and relatives are positive; nevertheless, today you need to take a breather. Cocoon at home if you can. Attend to your own personal needs.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

You have strong feelings about needing to be heard by someone. You have something to say and you want someone to listen. (You certainly don’t want to spend time in meaningless chitchat about the weather.) You want to find someone to confide in with whom you can share your ideas.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

You’re keeping a low profile; however, with both Mercury and Venus in your sign, you feel sociable! Today, money ideas, cash flow and earnings will be a focus. At a deeper level, you might give some thought to your values and what really matters in your life. It’s easy to forget and let time go by.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

Today the moon is in your sign, which will make you a bit more emotional than usual. However, the good news is that when the moon is in your sign (which occurs for 2 1/2 days every month) your luck improves! Why not ask the universe for a favor?

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

It’s a curious thing because although you’re high visibility and schmoozing and being friendly with groups and acquaintances, today you might want your privacy and a chance to catch your breath. Quietly on your own.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

You might have an important conversation with a friend today, perhaps a female or a member of a group? People will listen to you because both Mercury and Venus are at the top of your chart making you appear attracted as well as informed. (It’s a nice bonus.)

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

Today personal details about your private life seem to be public for some reason. (Do be aware of this in case you have to do some damage control.) This could relate to financial matters or something based on a loan or mortgage. Meanwhile, travel ideas appeal!

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

Because you have a strong sense of adventure, you want to do something different. Perhaps shake things up a bit. Therefore, travel if possible. Or be a tourist in your own city? You’ll be pleased by learning or studying something new, as well.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

You’re working hard. However today, you might be focused on secret material or private financial matters, especially related to banking, taxes, debt and inheritances. Hopefully, this can help to restore order at home.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

Today you will have to go more than halfway to get along with others because the moon is opposite your sign. (That’s just the way it works.) It’s not a big deal. This just requires a little friendly cooperation. You can do this.

If Your Birthday Is Today

Actor Tom Hanks (1956) shares your birthday. You’re energetic, enthusiastic, and you want a lot out of life. You’re curious and love to learn. This is a year of service to others, especially to family. Therefore, take care of your mind, body and spirit. Perhaps a personal makeover? Personalize your home with small items.

