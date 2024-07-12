Horoscope for Friday, July 12, 2024

Moon Alert

There are no restrictions to shopping or important decisions. The moon is in Libra.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

Although your focus is on home, family and perhaps a parent, this is a great day to schmooze. Interactions with partners and close friends can expand your world in a fun way. Meanwhile, romance is passionate and intense! (Enjoy fun activities with kids.)

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

You’re pumped with energy. This is also an excellent day for anything that is work-related because you can boost your earnings in some way. (Ka-ching!) You might also feel more healthy today. You feel buoyant and energetic! Cooperate at home if things are sticky.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

Things are going well because lucky Jupiter is in your sign for the first time in 12 years, which is a great blessing for the next 12 months! Who’s surprised that this is a great day to schmooze and party! Enjoy social outings, sports, fun times with kids and romantic get-togethers. Avoid controversial arguments.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

Conversations with family members will go well. Someone might help you or benefit your home in some way. This is a strong time for you because the moon is in your sign; however, you might feel competitive with someone today. Be careful about an obsession with shopping.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

This is the day to buy wardrobe items for yourself because you’ll like what you see in the mirror. Short trips and conversations with others will be upbeat and informative. However, be more lighthearted when dealing with close friends and partners to avoid some tension.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

Look for ways to boost your income today. Travel opportunities will appeal. Explore avenues related to the media and publishing, plus medical and legal areas. Whatever you do will go well because with Jupiter at the top of your chart, you look like a winner!

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

This is a positive day for yourself! The moon is in your sign dancing with lucky Jupiter, which means it’s a great day for business. You’ll find that relations with others are easy-going. In fact, some interactions will promote domestic peace and happiness. Avoid intense encounters with friends. Keep things light!

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

Conflicting influences exist for your sign today. You might want to hide and enjoy your privacy. Or you might fly your colors and schmooze with bosses and VIPs because you are admired. Be patient with others because people are a bit intense and obsessed.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

Relations with friends and groups will be positive and upbeat today. You might meet someone new, especially through a group. However, steer clear of discussions about politics and religion because they could be too intense. Mars will help you accomplish what you want.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

You’re high visibility today, which means people notice you more than usual. In fact, some know personal details about your private life. (Be aware of this.) Job opportunities look good today. Someone might have ideas about how to improve your job or improve your health. Passion is intense!

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

Today you have a strong urge to do something different because you want a change of scenery and a bit of adventure. Travel if you can. Talk to people from other backgrounds. Socialize! However, conversations with partners and close friends might be intense. Don’t get drawn into an argument.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

Financial discussions will benefit you today, so, if you have to decide how to share an inheritance or how to divide something that is jointly held, this is a good day to do it. It’s also a wonderful day to socialize! Lucky you!

If Your Birthday Is Today

Actress, screenwriter Michelle Rodriguez (1978) shares your birthday. You have the courage of your convictions. You are bold and ready to act; however, you are also sensitive and intuitive about others. Take inventory of your life this year because it’s time to let go of the people, places and things from the past that have held you back.

