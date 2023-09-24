The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Sunday, September 24, 2023
Venezuelan migrants cheer Biden’s move to speed up permits so they can work

The recent announcement around status for Venezuelans in Chicago is a step forward but legal hurdles remain.

By  Michael Loria
   
merlin_115008855.jpg

Jose Suarez (left) and Sulanyela Suarez rest after a soccer drill session with children in Humboldt Park.

Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

Sulanyela Suarez, a recent Venezuelan migrant and former nurse, was overcome with emotion when a friend sent her a message on Thursday about the announcement that asylum seekers would have their work authorizations expedited.

“The chance they’re giving us to work, it’s overwhelming for us,” the 30-year-old Suarez said. “And, in my field, it’ll open doors.”

Suarez, who arrived in Chicago with her family in June, is one of thousands in Chicago and among the hundreds of thousands nationwide who will potentially benefit from the plan announced by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security Wednesday.

The Biden administration announcement will accelerate the processing of work authorizations and designate and extend temporary protected status for Venezuelans who were in the U.S. on or before July 31 for 18 months.

Gov. J.B. Pritzker, Mayor Brandon Johnson and others called for the action, saying it is especially needed in Chicago where migrants have flooded the city’s shelters as they await work authorization.

A majority of the more than 14,000 migrants who have arrived in Chicago in the past year are Venezuelan, including at least 59% of 8,360 people spread among the city’s 20 shelters, according to city data.

Legal aid providers will begin processing the work authorizations once further guidance is issued.

Eréndira Rendón, of The Resurrection Project, speaks about the decision for Venezuelan migrants in the U.S. to be redesignated for Temporary Protective Status (TPS) during a press conference outside The Resurrection Project in Pilsen.

Eréndira Rendón of the Resurrection Project speaks at a news conference in Pilsen about the decision for Venezuelan migrants in the U.S. to be designated for temporary protective status.

Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

“We don’t know the rules yet,” said Eréndira Rendón of the Resurrection Project, a Pilsen-based organization provides legal aid to recent arrivals. “The next step is the federal government needs to publish rules to guide us.”

Among the outstanding questions: What will the enrollment period be and how will the expansion include migrants that lived in other countries between leaving Venezuela and coming to the U.S.

Rendón also warned that Chicago’s legal aid advocates will be overwhelmed and won’t be able to help the more than 10,000 people expected to apply.

The longtime immigrant rights organization currently receives $12.5 million from the state to help with immigration legal services, including deportation defense and helping people become citizens. 

That money through the Illinois Access to Justice Program helps cover 6,000 legal screenings a year.

Resurrection Project doesn’t have a large enough staff to handle the anticipated large number of work authorizations, Rendón said.

Those unable to get aid through nonprofit providers could wind up having to pay thousands to apply for temporary protected status privately, said Paula Roa, an immigration attorney who’s been providing legal assistance to migrants at police stations.

Applying for the legal status through a private attorney could cost around $2,000, Roa said. That doesn’t include other fees, including $410 for a work authorization application.

The number of fees and forms involved could drive migrants to unqualified sources, Roa cautioned.

The city should instead support legal aid clinics to make sure they are prepared to take on the migrants, Roa said.

“These people want to work, they want to be sustainable they don’t want to be in this tent city,” she said. “The faster they can get work is the faster they can not be a burden on the city.”

Michael Loria is a staff reporter for the Chicago Sun-Times via Report for America, a not-for-profit journalism program that aims to bolster the paper’s coverage of communities on the South Side and West Side.

