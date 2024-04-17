The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, April 17, 2024
La Voz Chicago

Clarisa Figueroa se declara culpable de estrangular a Marlen Ochoa-López y sacarle a su bebé del útero

Figueroa fue condenada a 50 años de prisión. El bebé, Yovanny Jadiel López, murió varias semanas después de los hechos.

By  Matthew Hendrickson
   
OCHOALOPEZ-041724_7.jpgYovanny Lopez, husband of Marlen Ochoa-Lopez and father of Yovanny Jadiel Lopez, stands beside a photo of him, his wife, his son and Yovanny Jadiel Lopez (pictured at the bottom) while speaking to the media after a hearing at the George N. Leighton Criminal Courthouse in Little Village, Tuesday, April 16, 2024. Clarisa Figueroa entered a plea deal Tuesday for the murder of Ochoa-Lopez and cutting her baby, Yovanny Jadiel Lopez, from the womb in 2019. | Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

Yovanny López con las fotos de su difunta esposa, Marlen Ochoa-López, y sus hijos el martes en la Corte Penal de Leighton. Clarisa Figueroa se declaró culpable de estrangular a Ochoa-López, que estaba embarazada, y de arrancarle del útero a su hijo antes de nacer.

Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

Uno de los casos de asesinato más impactantes de la ciudad en muchos años evitará un juicio largo y probablemente espantoso, después que la mujer acusada de engañar a Marlen Ochoa-López para que fuera su casa ubicada en el suroeste de la ciudad para asesinarla y sacarle a su bebé de su vientre, decidiera declararse culpable.

Clarisa Figueroa, de 51 años, apareció el martes por la tarde vestida con un overol amarillo brillante, el pelo oscuro fuertemente trenzado detrás de la cabeza y sentada en una silla de ruedas, mientras aceptaba declararse culpable de un único cargo de asesinato en el caso.

La juez Peggy Chiampas la condenó a 50 años de prisión, tal y como se sugería en el acuerdo.

Chiampas preguntó si Figueroa entendía que tendría que cumplir el 100% de esa condena y que no obtendría la libertad condicional antes de lo establecido.

“Sí”, respondió Figueroa.

Más de media docena de familiares y defensores de Ochoa-López asistieron a la audiencia, incluido su marido, Yovanny López. Es el padre del niño, Yovanny Jadiel López.

OCHOALOPEZ-041724_5.jpgYovanny Lopez, husband of Marlen Ochoa-Lopez and father of Yovanny Jadiel Lopez, receives a hug as he tears up while speaking to the media after a hearing at the George N. Leighton Criminal Courthouse in Little Village, Tuesday, April 16, 2024. Clarisa Figueroa entered a plea deal Tuesday for the murder of Ochoa-Lopez and cutting her baby, Yovanny Jadiel Lopez, from the womb in 2019. | Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

Yovanny López llora sobre el hombro de un familiar en la corte donde Clarisa Figueroa, que mató a su mujer y a su hijo antes de nacer, fue condenada a 50 años de prisión. La hija de Figueroa, Desiree, fue condenada a 30 años y aceptó testificar contra su madre.

Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

Muchos llevaban camisetas con la imagen de un campo de girasoles. Los girasoles eran las flores favoritas de su esposa, dijo López.

En una declaración leída por un abogado durante la vista, López describió cómo la tragedia le afectó a él y al hijo mayor de la pareja, Joshua, quien dijo “perdió a su madre para siempre”.

“El recuerdo del último suspiro de mi hijo pequeño en mis brazos es una completa agonía”, dijo López. “Dios es el juez de todos los jueces, y hoy Jesús es el abogado de Marlen y Jadiel, y la justicia de Dios será servida sobre ustedes el día que mueran”.

En otra declaración, la madre de Ochoa-López, que no estaba presente, dijo que “no le desearía este dolor y esta pena a nadie”.

Figueroa se negó a hacer declaraciones.

This booking photo provided by the Chicago Police Department, Thursday, May 16, 2019, shows Clarisa Figueroa, who is charged in the death of 19-year-old expectant mother Marlen Ochoa-Lopez.

Clarisa Figueroa | Departamento de Policía de Chicago

La decisión de Figueroa de declararse culpable ocurrió poco más de cuatro meses después que los fiscales anunciaran que su hija, Desiree Figueroa, de 29 años, había aceptado declararse culpable y testificar contra su madre en un acuerdo por el que la menor de las Figueroa sería condenada a 30 años de prisión.

La madre y la hija planearon el asesinato durante semanas antes de engañar a Ochoa-López, de 19 años, para que fuera a casa de Clarisa Figueroa, en la cuadra 4100 al oeste de 77th Place, con el ofrecimiento de regalarle ropa de bebé, incluyendo una reunión anterior en la que abandonaron su plan.

Clarisa Figueroa había pedido la ayuda de su hija para “matar a una mujer embarazada y quitarle su bebé”, una solicitud que, según los fiscales, Desiree le contó a su novio antes de la reunión.

El 1 de abril de 2019, Clarisa Figueroa invitó a Ochoa-López a su casa mientras el novio de Desiree estaba presente, pero él le dijo a Desiree que llamaría a la policía si ella y su madre planeaban matar a Ochoa-López, dijeron los fiscales.

Ochoa-López salió ilesa y la pareja afirmó que se trataba de una broma del Día de los Inocentes (April Fool’s), según la fiscalía.

Pero tres semanas después, el 23 de abril, Ochoa-López regresó. En el momento en que fue a la casa, estaba teniendo contracciones, dijeron los fiscales el martes.

Mientras hojeaba un álbum de fotos del hijo de Clarisa Figueroa, que había fallecido recientemente por causas naturales, Clarisa le rodeó el cuello con un cable coaxial y apretó con fuerza.

En una audiencia inicial, los fiscales dijeron que mientras Clarisa Figueroa asfixiaba a Ochoa-López, le gritó a su hija “No estás haciendo tu pi... trabajo”, porque Ochoa-López pudo meter los dedos entre el cable y su garganta.

Desiree Figueroa separó entonces los dedos de Ochoa-López del cable “uno por uno” y, después de cuatro o cinco minutos, Ochoa-López dejó de forcejear, dijo un fiscal.

Tras abrir el abdomen de Ochoa-López con un cuchillo de carnicero, Clarisa Figueroa sacó al bebé y lo metió en una cubeta, envolviéndolo después en una cobija.

Puso el cuerpo de Ochoa-López en una bolsa de plástico y luego lo colocó en un bote de basura al lado de la casa antes de llamar al 911 para afirmar que acababa de dar a luz en casa y que el niño no respiraba.

El bebé fue trasladado a Christ Medical Center y puesto en asistencia respiratoria, con una página GoFundMe creada diciendo que se esperaba que el bebé muriera y solicitando $9,000 para su funeral.

OCHOALOPEZ-041724_1.jpg

Yovanny López en la corte con su familia. Los fiscales acusaron a Clarisa Figueroa de engañar a Marlen Ochoa-López para que fuera a su casa en el suroeste de la ciudad el 23 de abril de 2019, con el ofrecimiento de regalarle ropa de bebé después de conectarse con la futura madre por Facebook. Luego estranguló a Ochoa-López con un cable coaxial.

Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

Desiree Figueroa tomó el teléfono y el automóvil de Ochoa-López y lo estacionó a pocas puertas de su propia casa.

Cuando la policía visitó la casa de Clarisa Figueroa, su entonces novio, Piotr Bobak, estaba lavando una alfombra empapada en cloro. Posteriormente fue condenado a cuatro años de prisión tras declararse culpable de ocultar el asesinato y fue deportado tras su puesta en libertad.

El personal médico del hospital sospechó al principio y dijo a la policía que Clarisa Figueroa no presentaba signos de haber dado a luz. El bebé fue finalmente identificado mediante pruebas de ADN, pero murió después de varias semanas sin haber salido del hospital.

Desiree Figueroa, que estaba embarazada en el momento del asesinato, dio a luz mientras estaba detenida en noviembre de 2019.

