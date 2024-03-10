Donald Trump craves unchecked power

"If Trump is reelected in November, he will essentially have total immunity, regardless of what the court says."

Sadly and horrifically, Mona Charen’s brilliant column is exactly right. If Trump is reelected, he will have complete immunity.

With blatant honesty in this one area, Trump has shown us who he is. From mishandling sensitive classified documents to leading an insurrection against a duly elected president to openly advocating that he would run an authoritarian government — the man has not been subtle. Ergo, "reelection would grant absolution for all of it." It would indicate tolerance and support for his vision.

Neither the spineless Republicans in the U.S. House and Senate nor the ethically compromised Supreme Court could or would stop him. He has corroded our institutional guardrails, will gut the civil service, put political hacks and cronies in top jobs and basically run the country for his benefit and profit — with the blessing of a majority of the U.S. electorate if he wins.

Thank you, Ms. Charen, for the wake-up call!

Carol Kraines, Deerfield

Fight against concerts at Ryan Field continues

Rick Telander's column about Ryan Field described the corrosive power of money in collegiate athletics but didn’t mention that the community's fight is far from over. Residents of Evanston and Wilmette, along with the Most Livable City Association (a grassroots movement), have sued to block the rezoning scheme. The next hearing before the Cook County Chancery Court is scheduled for April 17.

At issue is Evanston’s decision, championed by Mayor Daniel Biss and a bare majority of the City Council (against strong opposition by the Land Use Commission), to allow a non-profit university to operate a massive entertainment complex while paying no taxes and jamming it into a congested residential neighborhood.

In addition to the lawsuit to prevent the commercialization of Northwestern's athletic facilities, NU and its athletics programs also face accountability in the courts due to lawsuits stemming from the hazing scandal.

The courts may be doing what Evanston and Wilmette city governments would not and hold a wealthy and powerful institution to account.

Sonia Cohen, Most Livable City Association

Gender-affirming care for kids shouldn’t be rushed

Illinois House Bill 4876 is a proposed law that could criminalize parents, declaring it child abuse if parents deny their child "gender-affirming services." There are better ways to protect potential trans kids than by criminalizing parenting.

Providing "gender-affirming care" is a life-altering decision that should not be rushed or go unquestioned. No one knows their child better than parents.

There are teenagers who once declared themselves transgender and started the transition process but have later detransitioned. Most figured it out before medical interventions, many with the counsel of their parents. Some didn't figure it out until after transitioning, creating deep traumas and lifelong regret.

Finding your identity is part of being a teenager. We should have more compassion and less disdain for parents who are simply trying to help their child with the process.

Moreover, the bill provides civil and criminal immunity to doctors who perform "gender-affirming care" from lawsuits by the very minors they provide the care for. This is abhorrent. Ex-trans children would be left with no recourse if they "consented" to the medical interventions, even though they are minors under the law. It opens the door for bad actors to enter the space who know they can't be sued.

I urge every humane and ethical person to contact their state representatives, senators and the governor and come out against this bill.

Read the bill for yourself on the General Assembly website .

Mike Dobbins, Riverside

A bad call for National Guard in NY

Before anybody thinks the governor of New York has hit on a good idea to fight violence on New York City's subway system by deploying 750 National Guard troops, a word of caution.

In past years serving on the Chicago Police Department, I observed firsthand the problems with troops policing civilians. National Guard troops are not trained in arrest, search and seizure. They are not versed in state laws or municipal laws and are not familiar with "stop and frisk" in a free society.

Who gets searched entering a subway system? How extensive will a search be? Not every person who is armed is carrying a bag or parcel. Where will the searches end?

If a person resists a search, who will make the arrest and appear in court to justify charges? If violence erupts or a person resists, what force will be utilized by a person trained in rules of engagement set by the United Nations and not by a sworn police officer involved with a free society?

National Guard troops are civilians from all walks of life and are not trained to handle citizens living in a free society.

There are rules laid down by the U.S. Supreme Court regarding stop and frisk. Mass searching of individuals has strict guidelines. Are members of the National Guard going to follow that ruling, or are they arbitrarily going to use discretion that surely without proper training will be flawed?

If using them to give off a sense of security to a riding public, so be it, but an abundance of caution is advised.

Bob Angone, retired Chicago police lieutenant, Austin, Texas