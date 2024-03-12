State’s asthma emergency efforts are helping students breath easier

Each year, hundreds of 911 calls are placed from Illinois schools where a student is experiencing an asthma emergency.

In 2018, Illinois became the 11th state to pass legislation allowing schools to administer medication to anyone experiencing an asthma emergency. In 2022, Illinois became the first state to fund a statewide program. This is an investment starting to pay off.

Since the start of this school year, RESCUE Illinois Schools (Resources for Every School Confronting Unexpected Emergencies) trained and provided guidance to over 2,100 school staff, and equipment and medications to more than 3,000 (80%) Illinois schools.

In the first five months of the school year, 126 schools in 33 counties reported using the emergency medication 265 times on students in respiratory distress. Some had forgotten their inhalers at home; others were homeless and lacked access to health care; a few were found gasping for air.

In all cases, the state-funded emergency asthma medication was there to help school staff respond to students’ emergency health care needs.

SEND LETTERS TO: letters@suntimes.com. To be considered for publication, letters must include your full name, your neighborhood or hometown and a phone number for verification purposes. Letters should be a maximum of approximately 375 words.

In 79% of these 265 cases, students were able to return to class following treatment. Only two students were transported by ambulance to a hospital emergency department. School nurses estimated that without the emergency asthma medication, 44 additional students would have ended up requiring emergency medical care.

While a formal evaluation is currently documenting the program outcomes, the return on investment is already emerging. In addition to saving an estimated $350,000 in ambulance services and hospital care costs, RESCUE Illinois Schools is reducing missed class time for students and missed work time for parents who would have otherwise had to leave to pick up their sick child.

We applaud Gov. J.B. Pritzker and the General Assembly for their leadership in addressing asthma emergencies among students. Their initial funding allowed for the establishment of a statewide infrastructure and resources to Illinois schools.

With anticipated continued support in the coming budget, and full program adoption by schools, we anticipate significant savings, with millions of avoided healthcare costs going back into the pockets of hard-working Illinois residents, all while saving lives and keeping kids in school.

Erica Salem, senior director of strategy, programs and policy, Respiratory Health Association

Chris Martinez, executive director, Asthma & Allergy Foundation of America — Mid States

Squirrel to the rescue

Let me add to the kerfuffle about the good and bad qualities of squirrels. About 15 years ago, I lived in an apartment that had a nice backyard and back porch. I would often sit there and watch the squirrels walk fearlessly along the telephone wires above the alley. One day I went out and saw a squirrel dangling from two wires that tangled into a nasty noose for the poor creature.

Related People are going nuts over this North Side mural

The squirrel dangled, twisted and struggled to free itself but to no avail. I lamented there was no way I could help and I would be seeing this dead creature hanging there for months. But lo, another squirrel appeared and immediately started pounding on the trapped squirrel's head. He tried over and over again to free his counterpart while I rooted for both of them.

Finally, with one huge twist of its body, the imprisoned squirrel freed itself and both rascals ran toward the telephone pole and finally onto the grass where they scampered away. I swear this is true. I'm not nuts. Squirrels can be altruistic.

Kathleen Melia, Niles

