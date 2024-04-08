Felony upgrades won’t make domestic violence victims safer

Everyone is grasping for solutions in the wake of the tragic, entirely preventable murder of 11-year-old Jayden Perkins. But the Sun-Times editorial board's recent proposal to make all violation of order of protection charges felonies would be an exercise in unintended consequences and make things worse for domestic violence survivors.

Harsher penalties do not work as a deterrent for crime and they especially don't work for domestic violence. Over 15 years ago, Perkins' alleged murderer, Crosetti Brand, was charged with several felony violations of order of protection and it didn't stop him from picking up a new violation of order of protection in 2013 and then the 2015 domestic-related home invasion.

What harsher penalties will do, however, is make it even harder for survivors to get charges against their abusers. It is already an uphill battle to get Chicago police and Cook County state's attorneys to charge violation of protection orders. With our felony review process, violation of order of protection charges would become vanishingly rare. Then abusers will definitely become emboldened by the lack of consequences.

The solution to domestic violence crimes is to start by believing people who disclose abuse, listen to what the survivor needs to be safe, and help them get it — whether that's a safe place to stay, child care, their own phone plan, etc.

The last and most important piece of the solution to domestic violence is for people who the abuser loves or respects to intervene. Tell the person his or her behavior is not okay. Support and enforce any boundaries the survivor has put up for his or her safety. Connect the abusers to interventions they may need, like a partner abuse intervention program or therapy or substance use treatment. And if they have them, take their guns away.

The only solution to domestic violence is for all of us to not tolerate it anymore.

Rachel Nelson, Logan Square

Women have been burning up the b-ball court well before Caitlin Clark

First I must commend Caitlin Clark on her performances on the basketball court. She is an excellent player and excels in shooting the three. But the outstanding play by women in the NCAA tournament did not begin with Clark. The media just didn't give basketball players the attention they deserved before — women such as Cheryl Miller, Tamika Catchings, Maya Moore, A’ja Wilson, Brittney Griner and Aliyah Boston. All of these women won championships, which has not been achieved by Clark yet. My point is that the media plays a significant role in declaring superstars and was late in the game to promote women’s basketball.

Saul Holmes, Chatham

Delivery man is never late with the news

We would like to express our appreciation of the service provided to us over the years by Omar Solis in delivering our Sun-Times seven days a week through all kinds of weather. He has never missed a day. And the paper has never been delivered wet. In even the heaviest rain storms he puts one or two plastic bags around the paper to keep it dry for us. His reliability can always be counted on.

Thanks, Omar. We hope to be able to rely on your service for years to come.

Martin and Karen Halacy, Rogers Park

