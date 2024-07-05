Seniors are often targets of domestic violence

Domestic violence does not always happen between intimate partners. In fact, about half of the incidents occur between non-intimate partners, including relatives.

Recently, we learned about a Hickory Hills grandfather who tragically lost his life, allegedly at the hands of his abusive grandson. The Illinois Department on Aging reports that in fiscal year 2022, 82% of the reported cases of abuse were adults 60 years or older.

Domestic violence can impact anyone. It’s all about exerting power and control over another person, and it’s never OK. Domestic violence continues to grow at epidemic proportions and sadly, in Illinois the number of people losing their lives to domestic violence has doubled in the past year.

The Crisis Center for South Suburbia is here to support all survivors of domestic violence. Our new Lifeline Program is specifically designed to support and intervene on behalf of seniors and people with disabilities who get victimized.

We need to be there when someone is in trouble and before another life is lost or traumatized.

If you are a survivor of domestic violence and don’t feel safe, we are here to help. If you feel isolated and alone because someone is controlling you or hurting you, reach out.

Call our 24-hotline 708-429-SAFE or visit our website, www.crisisctr.org, for support, emergency shelter, resources or just to talk. Our help and services are free and confidential.

Pam Kostecki, executive director, Crisis Center for South Suburbia

For-profit school worked for me, but not many others

I read with interest WBEZ’s recent article about for-profit colleges’ broken promises.

I enrolled in a computer science program at a local for-profit school in the early 1980s, and I was amazed at how quickly and almost relentlessly they promoted student loans, which at the time I really did not need. You then had to take a proficiency test, which was kind of a farce because anyone who took the test passed.

I think they accepted anyone who applied. I didn’t know too much about programming, but after a few classes I noticed that a good number of the students were not fit for the class, because they did not grasp basic concepts. It wasn’t their fault, but the school should have advised them that they were not qualified for the program based on their proficiency test scores. It seemed to me that the primary goal of the school was to sign up as many applicants for student loans as possible, but not necessarily guiding the students and doing what’s best for them.

As it turned out, I did complete almost two years of four-nights-a-week night school and got my diploma. The school did help me get a job in computer programming shortly after graduation. Maybe I was lucky.

Mario Caruso, Lincoln Square

