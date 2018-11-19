Horoscope for Tuesday, Nov. 20, 2018

Moon Alert Avoid shopping or major decisions from 4:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. Chicago time. After that, the moon moves from Aries into Taurus.

Aries (March 21-April 19) This is a restless, impulsive day because the moon in your sign is lined up with wacky Uranus. This can also make you rebellious. Your spontaneity might lead to wonderful, creative ideas, or it could also pull you off track. Be careful.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) Something going on behind the scenes is on your mind today. You cannot ignore it and, because of this, it is a distraction. You might as well give in and focus on the matter at hand because it’s not going to go away. What is it that you really have to do? What are you trying to ignore?

Gemini (May 21-June 20) A friend might surprise you today by saying or doing something you least expect. On the other hand, you might meet someone who is a real character. They might be avant-garde, bohemian or unusual, at least according to your own norm.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) Tread carefully when dealing with bosses and parents today because their reaction might not be what you expect. Someone might throw you a zinger or make demands of you or surprise you in some way. Be careful how you react. Give yourself time to think about your response. No need to rush.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) Travel plans might be changed, delayed or canceled today. Alternatively, you might suddenly have to travel somewhere when you didn’t expect to do so. News on the media might surprise you. You might also meet someone unusual who is from another country or a different background.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) Double check details related to inheritances, taxes, debt and insurance. Likewise, make friends with your bank account so that you know what’s happening because something unusual might impact these areas. You don’t want to lose money or get in trouble because you were asleep at the switch.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) A partner or close friend will probably surprise you today. They might make demands on the relationship. Or they might suggest something unusual? Possibly, you will be introduced to someone who is unusual or different in some way. Oh well, it’s not a boring day.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) Something will interrupt your work routine today, possibly computer crashes, power outage or a fire drill, canceled meetings or staff shortages. To be wise, give yourself extra time so that you have wiggle room to cope with the unexpected.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) Parents should be alert today because this is an accident-prone day for your children, which means you have to keep your eyes open and know where they are at all times. Remove potential hazards. Romantic relationships might also be under the gun for unexpected reasons. Patience is the key.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) Your home routine will be interrupted today, perhaps because small appliances are breaking down or minor breakages occur. Perhaps someone might knock on the door and put you in a tizzy. A family member might have surprising news. It could be anything. Get dressed.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) Pay attention to everything you say and do today because this is a mildly accident-prone day. An accident does not have to happen if you are mindful and aware.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) Something unexpected might impact your wealth today in a minor way. You might find money or you might lose money. Likewise, something you own might be lost, stolen or damaged. Do keep your eyes open!